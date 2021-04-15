WazirX Survives in India Despite Crypto Ban

Compartir

Tweet

Compartir

Compartir

E-mail

Is WRX a good investment?

WazirX has the ability to bypass the cryptocurrency ban by being relatively less than other cryptocurrencies. Right after its launch in 2018, the Central Bank of India imposed a ban on cryptocurrencies in India. After that, trading volumes were drastically reduced on major exchanges, with many players even having to close in India.

WazirX managed to survive at that time due to its novelty on the market. Instead, its smaller size was a bonus. Being new at the time, the platform was at the lowest possible level, so the ban was likely affecting the most important exchanges more deliberately. It has launched a peer-to-peer system to eliminate the need for financial institutions. At that time, it was a crucial step to directly link sellers and buyers.

The total trading volumes on the platform are increasing day by day. It averages $ 2.3 billion as monthly trading volume. The market price of WRX is $ 3.16 after a decline of 8.82% over 24 hours at the time of writing. The platform has a market capitalization of more than $ 792,982,577. Founded in 2018 by Nischal Shetty, WazirX aims to be the fastest growing crypto exchange in India.

WazirX’s native token is WRX, which is based on the Binance Blockchain. The main exchanges for trading WRX include FTX, HitBTC, Binance, Gate.io, and Bilaxy. Cryptocurrency holders are rewarded with various benefits, including token airdrop, WRX commercial mining, and discounted fees. WazirX aims to make the currency available and accessible to everyone in India.

The acquisition by Binance is one of the crucial reasons that helped in the growth of WazirX. The platform has seen many ups and downs since its launch, and the Binance network has allowed it to build a better exchange.

WazirX is believed to be an excellent platform to sell, buy and exchange virtual currencies with great confidence and ease. It has set its goal of pleasing all citizens in the blockchain revolution at an unprecedented rate. WRX can be a profitable investment if you are looking for crypto with good returns. In the next few years, WRX is expected to increase by more than 200%, making it a great investment option.