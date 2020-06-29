In the era of mobile communication, geolocation and mapping applications have become an essential tool for millions of people around the world. Waze You know this, and also that it is very important to offer an attractive and intuitive platform to generate a connection with users.

In this regard, the app owned by Google It unveiled a redesign on Monday changing its classic blue to add new colors, new moods, as well as new avatars.

Listen to your community

The new visual identity seeks, in addition to making it more attractive and attractive, to give greater uniqueness to Waze, with the aim of differentiating itself more notably compared to other tools.

In that sense, bright colors and designs are identified, expanding its color palette which somehow makes the application look more jovial and cheerful, a style that can be inferred is sought by its developers.

This is due to the fact that they are also renewing their mood function, expanding the options to be chosen for users to 30, and something interesting in terms of marketing is that a grid system is added “to provide consistency in a wide range of assets. ”For the brand.

“We had a lot of fun exploring the variety of emotions that people feel. A dozen drivers might feel different in the same situation, so we decided to capture as many feelings as possible. This was essential for us, because the moods act as a visual reminder of all of us, working together, « as stated in an article published on Medium.

Likewise, Jake Shaw, head of creativity at Waze, said – quoted in a CNet report – that « the redesign of the brand was created taking into account the comments of the user community », and that together with this they carried out a study which they found that « we needed to build on elements that have always been part of the brand, providing consistency and simplicity, and we need to give our community more ways to express themselves through the brand. »

Differentiate yourself from the parent and grow in the market

Apparently the objective is to take a little distance from Google and position itself as a platform that, on the one hand, is close to the user, making it the protagonist of the functionality of the same application and, on the other hand, consolidating itself as an option in mobile marketing .

The latter is essential, as we mentioned at the beginning, mobility apps, maps and geolocation have become essential. To give us an idea of ​​this, only in markets like the United States, Google Maps It is the application that dominates with more than 154 million users, followed by Waze (25.6 million) and Apple Maps (20.9 million), according to Verto Analytics.

But, we know that this sector is growing, recently Huawei released Here WeGo, navigation platform that developed Nokia, to compete with the Google app, in addition to the interest growing in other technologies, an example of this is the interest of Intel to acquire Moovit, an Israeli mobility app.

If you already opened Waze today, you noticed that we have a new icon, in addition to new Moods and colors so that you can continue enjoying your favorite collaborative navigation app. pic.twitter.com/bFOR1ZsPWq – Waze México (@WazeMexico) June 29, 2020

