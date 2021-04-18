Wayne T. Carr was going to be John Stewart in Zack Snyder’s Justice League

This weekend the Justice Con was celebrated with the participation of prominent names from “Zack’s Snyder Justice League” / “Zack Snyder’s Justice League”, including Snyder himself. It is true that the film, his Snyder Cut, was released a month ago, but there are still details to talk about, because as with any project, there were change decisions that were made.

One of the biggest changes Snyder had to make because the studio stopped him was using Green Lantern John Stewart for Bruce Wayne’s final scene in the lake house. Instead they did allow him to use Martian Manhunter. Several weeks ago a Stewart concept art was revealed for the film, and now Zack Snyder confirms which actor he wanted to bring the Green Lantern to life.

Snyder confirms that Stewart was played by an actor named Wayne T. Carr, someone with little history behind him except for the series “Stupid Cupid”, the short “Who took the great black wolf?” and small supporting roles, but that came to him suggested by actor Ray Fisher, who plays Cyborg.

That [arte conceptual] It was based on the actor who did the scene for us and it was a guy named Wayne T. Carr. He’s an amazing actor and an incredibly kind gentleman.

Carr actually did film the scene, as Snyder acknowledges, but we do know that Warner Bros. ultimately had Zack Snyder cut it out.

I told him that there was a possibility that it would not appear in the movie, since we were shooting it in my driveway and I am not one hundred percent sure that he thought it was real. I was talking to him the other day and he was raving about it – he loved the movie and he was super excited about the reception the movie has gotten and he is completely gracious

At the event, Zack Snyder also acknowledged that he loved the idea that Dave Bautista will play Green Lantern Killowog: “Yeah, that’s a great idea.”

Zack Snyder has confirmed that that Kilowog concept art we saw yesterday was used in the Snyder Cut but the original plan was for John Stewart (Wayne T. Carr) and Kilowog to appear together in the final scene.