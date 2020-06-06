Wayne Rooney: photos of his baldness are already viral in England | Premier League | Soccer

Welcome

!

You have created your Futbolred account. Know and personalize your profile.

Verification email will be sent to

Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.

The British appeared in training almost resigned to hair loss.

Wayne Rooney

Photo:

Taken from Twitter @dcfcofficial

By:

Futbolred Writing

June 4, 2020, 11:28 p.m.

They say that there are remedies of all kinds, some more expensive than others, some that cost real fortunes. But, at the end of the road, the true solution is only one: resignation.

It happens to all those who suffer from baldness at different times in life and it is obviously happening to Wayne Rooney.

The English star appeared in the Derby County practice with an obvious hair loss and his image was quickly commented on social networks.

I don’t know

The club shared his work on the return from soccer but, before his physical condition, all the attention went to his head:

The Sun newspaper recalled that the captain of England has spent more than £ 30,000 on treatments to stop hair loss, obviously without the expected results.

Rooney, who is resisting retirement and works hard to stay active after a brief experience in MLS, but apparently the fight against baldness has been given by lost.

COMMENT

SAVE

Enter or

register

to save articles in your user area and read them whenever you want

Saved item

To consult it at another time,

visit your user area.

This article has already been saved

To consult it at another time,

visit your user area.

Item could not be saved, please try again