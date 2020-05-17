Forward Wayne Rooney, who is remembered for his several years at Manchester United, recalled the departure of Dutch strategist Louis van Gaal from this club in 2016, defending his work and assuring that it was a mistake to let him go.

Van Gaal, who had joined the ‘Red Devils’ to replace the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson, lasted until May 2016, being fired hours after winning the FA Cup, in what Rooney calls a “sad episode. “, in a book written about the Dutch technical director.

“I was devastated when Louis was fired. It was a pleasure to be able to work with him. We should have endured a third season, we would have been much stronger, “said Rooney.

“I felt that things were improving and the players began to understand their vision. In those two years I learned more than with any other coach. That is why I will always be grateful to you. Not only for becoming a captain, but also for all the confidence he had in me, ”he added.

Rooney continued defending van Gaal ensuring that the level of that season was due to injuries to the team: “We didn’t have the best team in the league anyway, but we couldn’t afford to have 12 players injured. Our best XI was good enough to be in the top four, but once we got injured we got into trouble because we didn’t have the same quality on the team as in previous years. ”

The striker also assured that van Gaal’s way of teaching is the most suitable for learning, and that it served him well for his dream of becoming a technical director after leaving his soccer career.