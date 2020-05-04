The Manchester United legend praised a compatriot who passed through the Red and Blacks.

Consistency, discipline and mentality are essential to transcend soccer. Wayne Rooney was one of the many success stories in England and the Manchester United legend considers that there is a player who could have surpassed him and who had a brief participation with the Liga MX Atlas.

Yes, Atlas and Manchester United in the same sentence, as unlikely as this may seem. Ravel Morrison, former player for both squads, was one of the unsuccessful talents of the golden generation managed by Sir Alex Ferguson in the Red Devils.

“Ravel Morrison was better than Pogba, Jesse Lingard and all those boys of his generation. By far, ”said Rooney in his column in the Sunday Times. “I remember seeing Ravel Morrison and thinking he had everything it takes to play in his position. He was brilliant, he had confidence, in one training he threw three pipes at Nemanja Vidic in less than a minute, “he added.

Morrison wore the Red and Black Atlas shirt at the Apertura 2017 and Clausura 2018 with eight games played and three goals scored. He came to Liga MX as a star, but Ferguson’s words about him were not completely fulfilled.

“Ravel Morrison may be the saddest case. He had as much natural talent as any young man we’ve ever hired, but he had problems. It was very painful to sell him … he could have been a fantastic player. But for years, the problems off the field continued to increase and we had no choice, “said the former coach.

“Sir Alex called Wayne Rooney and me and said,‘ This boy is better than you when you were a boy, Wayne, better than you, Rio, better than Ryan Giggs. This is the best boy they have ever seen, ”said Rio Ferdinand of the now 27-year-old Middlesbrough attacker.