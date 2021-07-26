Wayne Rooney messes with these photos with several women

Wayne Rooney, with girls

Neither Kane, nor Jack Grealish, fashionable English is again Wayne Rooney. The Derby County coach, one of the most important British footballers in history, continues to reap controversy. The latter, being caught kissing a young woman at a party and later falling asleep in a hotel room with a group of girls who did not hesitate to photograph him while making fun of him while he was sleeping.

This is how Rooney seemed to want to celebrate his defeat in the preseason friendly against Salford. As reported by The Sun, the well-known technician was partying until the early hours of the morning, but the police believe that the Englishman would have been the victim of a trap.

Look what Rooney did, is this his idol? WHY MINE YES. pic.twitter.com/Tvj3wpTwjp – Manudarg (@ManUdArg) July 25, 2021

