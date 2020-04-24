The system has improved in all fields, including operation under adverse conditions

Another advantage is that it takes up less space, which leaves more space for cargo.

Waymo Driver is the 5G autonomous driving technology developed by this manufacturer, the same one that has been shown to the world for the first time in a Jaguar I-Pace.

The technology of Waymo autonomous driving go one step further. Is about Waymo Driver, the 5G autonomous car which started as Google’s driverless vehicle project. According to the manufacturer, this new technology allows an increase in the versatility of car options when transporting both people and goods. The main culprit is new software that supports 5G.

In addition to an improvement in the car’s sensors, the key lies in the presence of a fifth generation lidar radar allowing a large field of view. However, the great challenge for the engineers has been that it does not interfere with other devices. Work has also been done to improve the performance of the autonomous car when weather conditions are not ideal. For this, among other things, materials have been incorporated to achieve the thermal stability of the different devices, in addition to systems to keep the lenses clean at all times.

Another of the improvements it offers Waymo Driver It has to do with practicality, since 5G allows the presence of electronic elements of lower volume, with which the space available for charging improves considerably.

Waymo Driver, which has been tested on a Jaguar I-Pace, is a technology that can be installed in different places in the car, which makes it suitable for different classes of them. However, Waymo has given the sensors and other elements a personal enough design so that their cars are instantly recognizable. Furthermore, the company considers it necessary that autonomous cars have a different look precisely so that users distinguish them from the rest.

Waymo has signed different agreements in addition to the one signed with Jaguar to adapt its technology to as many vehicles as possible. Whatever it is, however, it will have a series of identification LEDs that will facilitate its identification at any time of the day.

