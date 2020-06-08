Shantae and the Seven Sirens is already a reality in Nintendo Switch, after players had been waiting for this fifth installment of one of the most highly rated franchises in recent memory when it comes to platform titles. However, this may not have been the only way that WayForward, the creators of the adventures of this genius, want to develop this character, since in a recent interview with the English-speaking portal Comicbook, Matt Box, creator of the game saga, has talked about the possibility to create an animation series.

Shantae could come in the form of an animated series, just as its creator would like

I am going to take a break to help out on a few other projects that I can while preparing for the next big thing. Erin still wants to explore Shantae in the form of an animated series, and this totally agrees with her. After the introduction of Studio TRIGGER, this seems like it’s closer than ever. Why aren’t there more animated scenes in that introduction? Why does it have to end?

In addition, Bozon also said that WayForwart would also be interested in exploring other genres for this Shantae saga, in which the possibility of creating spin-offs related to characters from these main games could even be seen, and these may be from genres such as music. , puzzles or even races.

In this way, it is more than clear to us that the creators of this genius are still working to decide what is the next best way for Shantae to return, whether through a video game, an animated series or, who knows, maybe even return in the form of plates (although the latter is more than unlikely). And you, have you played any of its five games available on different platforms?

