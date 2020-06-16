At the beginning of last week, we published our analysis of the latest title of one of the most beloved characters by the gambling community. And it is that the semi-genius managed to give a new blow of effect with Shantae and the Seven Sirens. A game that once again placed the saga as a benchmark in the adventure genre. However, and despite having such a title in mind, WayForward It is already focused on its future, as they just made clear in a recent interview.

And is that Matt Bozon, creative director and co-founder of WayForward, has recently awarded a interview to NintendoWorldReport in which he has addressed various and interesting issues that we discuss below. The first issue to discuss, how could it be otherwise, has been Shantae and the Seven Sirens. Focusing on explaining why with this new installment they have not used financing platforms such as Kickstarter or how their collaboration with Studio Trigger has been to create the animated scenes …

We have excellent business partners, and industry agreements continue to evolve. These new models spawned River City Girls, Seven Sirens, Vitamin Connection, and even a few other titles yet to be announced. The previous Kickstarter campaign was wonderful, but it also took a long time. For this one, and despite having 10 continuous years with our heads in Shantae mode, we wanted to focus entirely on development as with Shantae 1, 2 and 3.

Studio Trigger was always one of our top choices, and they were excited to contribute. Some people in TRIGGER already knew about Shantae, even hiding a small Squid Baron Easter egg in the video.

During the interview, he took the opportunity to talk about the return of the saga to the Metroidvania style.

This time we have a huge and interconnected world to explore that takes elements from sagas like Zelda or Metroid. Cities and labyrinths are back. Shantae has new transformations and a new system called Monster Cards, thanks to which each enemy can drop a card that grants new abilities to our protagonists

Without neglecting WayForward’s projects and / or future wishes.

Our wheels are already spinning and we are seeing new paths for Shantae coming from the proposals of the fan community itself …

… We launched Mighty Switch Force! Collection not too long ago, and we’d love to bring Patricia, Alta, or Luna again. However, we also have many other recently released original titles like Cat Girl Without Salad, Vitamin Connection or River City Girls. Not to mention Prinny’s happy return. Time is hard to find!

To finish, Bozon spoke about his favorite video games.

Animal Crossing for the GameCube is probably my most played title of all time, so naturally I’m up to my neck in New Horizons.

