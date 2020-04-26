It has become an unmissable event for many tennis fans. Confined in Marseille and Switzerland respectively, Stan Wawrinka and Benoît Paire meet regularly on Instagram for animated lives. Between a few drinks, the two players chat without talk of wood about their sport, engage in confidences and answer questions from spectators. This Saturday, the “StanPairo” was in particular the occasion for them to evoke the regrets that they may have had during their career.

As for Wawrinka, winner of three Grand Slam tournaments (Australian Open in 2014, Roland-Garros in 2015 and US Open in 2016), nothing in particular to report on this side: “I have accomplished a lot more than what I dreamed of, so I wouldn’t change anything. I needed my mistakes to get to where I am. “

Lucid, Paire is well aware of not being a monster of professionalism. “I’m not saying I have any regrets. But maybe I should have invested more physically and mentally, even if mentally I have progressed,” said Avignon, 22nd in the ATP ranking.

Pair: “I am not able to change”

Response from Wawrinka: “These are regrets that you can change that, after confinement you can do something about it. You can change what is happening now, so change to not have the same regrets in three years. I don’t know not if you’re ready. ” “I’m going to think about it. I take a drink and then I think about it! That’s it, I’ve thought about it. I want to change, but I can’t do it. For example, I want to win a Grand Slam but I know I will not win, “replied the French, who has not yet passed the knockout stages in a Grand Slam tournament.

Enough to push Wawrinka to draw up an implacable statement: “Because you don’t want to work for.” This is not the first time that Paire has taken a clear look at his career. “I’m going to be told that I could have won a Grand Slam. Yes, I could have. I would have earned a little more money but my kif is to make a good living, to have my home, to be able to have fun, to put aside a little to have a quiet life. I will never say that I am an example, “he said last January in the columns of L’Equipe. It remains to be seen whether Wawrinka’s advice and little spikes will have an effect on his investment once the tennis season has resumed.