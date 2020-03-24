The Swiss tennis player Stan Wawrinka He gave a few words to RTS, where he spoke about how the confinement at his home is happening at the moment: “We have to make ourselves aware that it is very important to stay at home, since our health is at risk. At the moment, tennis is not the most important thing and you have to be aware of the big problem the world is going through at the moment, “said the Swiss player, who stated that he is in contact with many players on the circuit:” I talk a lot with my friends on the circuit about the pandemic. We know that this is going to last a long time and it is very difficult to know for sure when the circuit will return. This is why the tennis players continue to train at home to maintain physical fitness, “concluded Wawrinka.

