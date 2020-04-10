He coronavirus is serving you Benoit Paire to be one of the true protagonists of the quarantine. It is no longer surprising to see him through Instagram do all kinds of activities. The last one was with his friend Stan Wawrinka, where through a varied live show each one selected their favorite player. Wawrinka chose Isner’s serve, the rest of Djokovic, Federer’s right, Djokovic’s backhand (or, if it is one hand, his own), Nadal or Djokovic’s mentality, Federer’s volley, the touch of Paire and Djokovic’s physique. For his part, Paire made his same choices on the serve and the rest, he did not get wet between Roger’s or Rafa’s right, he mentioned Nishikori along with Djokovic in the backhand section, he chose del Potro in the mentality and put the touch French after choosing Mahut in the volley and Monfils in the physical. As for the touch … he put himself. In addition, both promised to play together in the Acapulco tournament next year, rent a house and make a barbecue there.

