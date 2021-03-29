Waves, PotCoin and Theta Price Analysis Summary

The cryptocurrency market advances this Saturday, and this situation also supports the price of Waves, PotCoin and Theta. The price of Bitcoin has again advanced above the $ 55,000 resistance level, and it is important to mention that popular investor Ray Dalio said this week that Bitcoin could have a similar impact on the financial world as gold in the 1930s.

Ray Dalio is the founder of the world’s largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates, and said that Bitcoin had proven its worth as a new store of value over gold with better functionality. Ray Dalio said that governments should ban Bitcoin as a decentralized asset with limited supply that surely poses a risk to the sovereignty that each government has.

“In the 1930s in the war years… because cash and bonds were such bad investments relative to other things, there was a move towards those other things, and then the government banned them. They banned gold, and that is why they banned Bitcoin as well. it’s a good chance, “said Ray Dalio.

The governor of Norges Bank in Oslo said he believes that Bitcoin cannot replace money issued by central banks, while investing in Bitcoin could be a risky decision. “I mean, the basic property and task of a central bank and central bank currency is to provide stability in the value of money and in the system, and that is not what Bitcoin does,” said Oystein Olsen, Governor of Norges Bank. in Oslo.

Despite this, the cryptocurrency market continues to operate in a buy zone and, for now, there is no bear market risk.

Waves (WAVES) has found strong support above $ 10

Waves price is advancing in March and, for now, there are no signs of a trend reversal.

Data source: tradingview.com

Critical support levels are $ 10 and $ 8; $ 13, $ 14, and $ 15 represent resistance levels. If the price rises above $ 13, it would be a signal to buy Waves (WAVES), and the next target could be around $ 14 or even $ 15. On the other hand, if the price falls below $ 10, it would be a strong “sell” signal, and we have the path open to the $ 8 support level.

PotCoin (POT) remains in a buy zone

The price of PotCoin has risen from $ 0.015 above $ 0.040 since the beginning of February, and the current price is hovering around $ 0.029.

Data source: tradingview.com

If the price jumps above $ 0.035, it would be a PotCoin (POT) buy signal, but if the price falls below $ 0.020, it would be a strong “sell” signal and a trend reversal signal.

Theta (THETA) May Advance Above $ 14 Resistance Again

Theta has been moving in an uptrend for the past few months, and according to some analysts, the bull cycle is still in its infancy. Theta price (THETA) is currently trading below $ 12, but the technical picture implies that the price may rise above the resistance of $ 14 again in April.

Data source: tradingview.com

There is still a level of uncertainty surrounding this project, but if the price rises above $ 13 again, the next price target could be around $ 14.

Resume

Waves, PotCoin and Theta are in correlation with Bitcoin, and if Bitcoin enters the correction phase again, that will have a negative influence on the price of these cryptocurrencies. Altcoins are typically more volatile than the rest of the market due to their small market capitalization, but for now, there is no bear market risk.