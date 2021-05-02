Waves and XRP top weekly top amid market rally

From April 25 to May 2, 2021 the cryptocurrency market shows signs of recovery, after the generalized market crash during the previous week. Most altcoins posted rising values, according to Live Coin Watch statistics.

The weekly top is headed by Waves (WAVES), that you have an NFT-based game running; and XRP that faces the enthusiasm of its followers for a possible public offering from Ripple, the company that issues this cryptocurrency. Follow him Avalanche (AVAX), which will seek to explore the NFT market, providing tools to creators and artists.

The weekly top is completed with Stratis (STRAX), that you have an airdrop underway; Y LISK (LSK), which is gearing up for its annual event this May.

After the decline that it experienced the previous week and that was repeated on Monday, April 25, the price of Bitcoin is presented in clear advance this week, returning to trade above USD 50,000 on the 26th. On average BTC gained about 12.9% of its value in these seven days, ranging between $ 47,000 and $ 58,000.

According to research by analytics firm Santiment, market participants, characterized by owning more than 10,000 bitcoins, accumulated more BTC when the price fell below $ 48,000 on April 25. In 23 days, these whales added 90,000 more assets to their portfolios.

The value of the cryptocurrency gained the highest level on April 30, when bitcoin options equivalent to USD 4.2 billion expired. This fact generated positive expectations in the market, given that in previous months the expiration date has caused an upward movement in the value of the cryptocurrency.

The price of ether (ETH), for its part, also rose, appreciating 26% during the week. The price moved between $ 2,199 and $ 2,949 in seven days.

Its new rebound coincides with the publication of a report on the plans of the European Investment Bank (EIB) to launch a sale of digital bonds, precisely on the public Ethereum blockchain.

Other relevant cryptocurrencies on the market are on the rise. Cardano (ADA) advances 19%; Polkadot (DOT) earns 20%; and Litecoin (LTC) grows 17%. This, while Ripple’s XRP appreciates by more than 38% and is at the top.

Waves promotes game based on its NFT

At the beginning of April Waves sold the Duck NFT “Perfection” for $ 1,000,000, a non-fungible token based on the cryptocurrency. At the same time, he launched the Duck Hunters game to incentivize participation in the Waves DeFi ecosystem, which is among the reasons that have driven the price growth of WAVES in recent weeks. On average the advance is estimated at 73%.

The game consists of spreading the word about the Waves ecosystem through tweets, photos and videos introducing Waves technology to new audiences. Participants will earn profits until May 3 based on the rating their messages obtain, as indicated by the promotions carried out by the team on social networks.

Meanwhile, during the week the price of the cryptocurrency ranged between USD 12 and USD 24, a maximum that reached this May 2. The market capitalization is USD 2,393 million and the daily trade volume is USD 196 million.

The price of WAVES peaked at over $ 24 on May 2. Source: Live Coin Watch

XRP rises in price following announcement of possible public offering

Ripple Labs Inc. could be a public company and listed on the open markets of the United States, as stated this week by a member of its board of directors.

As CriptoNoticias reported, Yoshitaka Kitao, CEO of SBI Holdings, a Japanese financial services giant and part owner of Ripple Labs Inc., claimed that the company behind the cryptocurrency XRP could be publicly listed on the stock exchange. This would only be after overcoming the lawsuit of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that it faces.

After the announcement, the cryptocurrency began to rise in price. On average, it appreciated around 38.8%. Its value ranged between USD 1 and USD 1.68 this May 1.

If publicly traded, Ripple’s shares could be traded by both institutional investors and licensed individuals in the US markets. The idea seems to have aroused the enthusiasm of cryptocurrency followers, contributing to its revaluation throughout the month of April.

The market capitalization is USD 54,217 million and the daily trade volume is USD 5,720 million.

The price of XRP has benefited in recent months from favorable announcements. This week it was up more than 35%. Source: Live Coin Watch

Avalanche integrates Unifty, the first NFT marketplace on its network

On April 28, Avalanche announced the addition of the Unifty project to open and boost the NFT maker market. The blockchain network will seek to explore this market by facilitating the tool for creators and artists to take advantage of Avalanche’s attributes.

In this context, the price of the cryptocurrency has been in steady advance since the end of April, gaining a greater boost this May 1, when it reached USD 34. On average it appreciated by almost 38% in seven days.

“Leveraging the pioneering NFT standards that were released on Ethereum (ERC-1155), Unifty users will be able to make full use of large and batch transfers requiring high-throughput capabilities, a unique proposition Avalanche offers,” said Markus. Bopp, CEO and founder of Unifty.io.

As of press time, AVAX’s market capitalization is $ 4,128 million and daily trade volume is $ 228 million.

The price of AVAX started to gain further momentum from April 26 and reached over $ 35 on May 1. Source: Live Coin Watch.

Stratis launches airdrop and program to finance blockchain projects

According to a Waves blog post, the eponymous Foundation offers financing to projects related to blockchain through the Stratis Decentralized Accelerator (SDA) program. The official launch was made this April 30 and in this context the organization launched an airdrop, until May 1, through which it delivered 35,000 STRAX. The cryptocurrency was distributed to the participants with the highest accumulation of operations with STRAX during the period of the event.

The price of the cryptocurrency started a significant rise since the announcement, and on average it had an advance of 38%.

Stratis promises to distribute about USD 9,000,000 to incubate and finance projects in their initial development phase. “The SDA allows projects to obtain financing for their developments with the use of Stratis Blockchain Technologies,” the note says. He adds that those interested must have a technical document of the project, and a working website.

The cryptocurrency began to climb in price steadily from April 26 and peaked at $ 2.53 on May 1. The market capitalization of WAVES is USD 252 million and the daily trade volume is USD 20.2 million.

STRAX began to rise in price steadily since April 26. Source: Lice Coibn Watch.

Lisk Presents Agenda for Annual Developer Event

The Lisk team is preparing for the annual meeting “Lisk.js 2021”, considered in its ecosystem as the culmination of all the research and development efforts of the project since its inception. The event will take place virtually on May 21 and 22.

The announcement was made on April 30 and the event aims to update the Lisk «community with highly anticipated announcements, research and development progress, while attracting new developers and supporting the mass adoption of blockchain technology, ”according to Lisk’s post.

“The primary focus of Lisk.js 2021 will be on blockchain interoperability specifications,” the publication notes. During the event, all the interoperability LIPs (Lisk improvement proposals) will be announced, as well as the research and development plans designed for the remainder of 2021.

The price of LSK has gained as much as 31% this week. In recent days it ranged from a low of USD 3.58 on April 26 to a peak of USD 5.93 on April 28. The market capitalization is USD 663 million and the daily trade volume is USD 31.6 million.

Lisk’s price hit a high of more than $ 5 on April 28. Source: Live Coin Watch.