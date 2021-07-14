Wave of violence hits South Africa

PRAETORSHIP.

Lhe protests over the arrest of former President Jacob Zuma in South Africa left 72 people dead in looting and riots.

Additionally, more than 1,200 people have been arrested in the incidents.

Faced with the demonstrations, the police and the armed forces used rubber bullets and stun grenades to stop the protests.

Some victims were killed in stampedes when thousands of people stole food, appliances, liquor and clothing from stores, police Major General Mathapelo Peters reported in a statement.

Even a community radio station was looted and forced off the air and several covid-19 vaccination centers had to close.

No amount of unhappiness or personal circumstances of our people entitles anyone to loot, vandalize and do whatever they want and break the law, ”Police Minister Bheki Cele declared at a conference.

The violence erupted after Jacob Zuma began serving a 15-month prison sentence for contempt of court.

Zuma had refused to comply with a court order to testify in a state investigation of corruption allegations during his tenure between 2009 and 2018.

The discontent turned into a wave of looting in poor areas of the two provinces.

However, so far it has not spread to the other seven provinces in South Africa, where the police are on alert.

The criminal element has taken over this situation, ” said David Makhura, Prime Minister of Gauteng province, where Johannesburg is located.

