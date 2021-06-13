Wave of mass shootings in the US worries authorities

Two people were killed and at least 30 more injured in overnight mass shootings in three U.S. states, authorities said Saturday, fueling concerns that a spike in gun violence in the country will spread. into summer as restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic are relaxed and more people are allowed to socialize.

The attacks took place Friday night and early Saturday in Austin, the capital of Texas, Chicago and Savannah, Georgia.

In Austin, authorities announced the arrest of one of the two suspected men and the search for the other after a shooting that broke out early Saturday on a busy pedestrian street lined with bars and restaurants in the center of the city. Fourteen people were injured, two of them seriously. in the shooting, which the acting chief of police believes started as a dispute between two groups of people.

As of Saturday night, there were still no arrest reports in the other two shootings.

In Chicago, a woman was killed and nine other people were injured when two men opened fire on a group standing on a sidewalk in the Chatham neighborhood in the southern part of the city. The attackers also fled and had not yet been identified by Saturday night.

In Savannah, a southern Georgia city, police said one man was killed and seven others were wounded in a mass shooting late Friday, according to police. Two of the injured are children – 18 months old and 13 years old.

Savannah Police Chief Roy Minter, Jr. said the incident could be related to an ongoing dispute between two groups, citing reports of shooting at the same apartment complex earlier this week.

“It’s very disturbing what we’ve been seeing across the country and the level of gun violence we’re seeing across the country,” he told reporters on Saturday. “It’s disturbing and it doesn’t make sense.”

The incidents come amid a loosening of restrictions imposed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic across much of the country, including Chicago, which lifted many of the remaining safeguards on Friday. Many expected the spike in shootings and homicides in the United States last year to be an abnormality perhaps caused by stress related to the pandemic, the rise in gun ownership and the debate over police behavior. But such rates remain higher than those recorded in pre-pandemic times, even in cities whose authorities refused to cut funding for police after the death of African-American George Floyd by a white police officer and in cities who conducted modest cuts.

“There was hope that this was just a statistical irregularity that would start to decrease,” said Chuck Wexler, executive director of the Police Executive Research Forum. “That has not happened. And that is what really causes concern in the police chiefs, that we are heading into a new period in which we see a setback after 20 years of decline in these crimes ”.

According to a database compiled by The Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University, only three mass shootings occurred in public spaces – the lowest number for that category in a decade – out of a total of 19 mass shootings in 2020.

The database tracks all mass killings that include shootings, which are defined as those that kill at least four people, not including the perpetrator.

By that definition, this year there have been 17 mass murders ahead of time, 16 of them shootings, said James Alan Fox, a criminologist and professor at Northeastern University.