In recent days, there have been at least 37 robberies of department and self-service stores in the capital and in the State of Mexico.

By Marcos Martínez Chacón

In the midst of the declaration of closings by the pandemic From Covid-19, a wave of looting of self-service and department stores has been unleashed in the capital and in the State of Mexico.

Among the cases of greatest impact, last Friday a group of assailants broke into a Chedraui store in the municipality of Tecámac, State of Mexico, aboard a pick up truck.

The video of this incident, in which the vehicle is observed trample a worker that was inside the place, it viralized in social networks.

The images show how individuals loot the place and place merchandise in the box of the truck.

According to a statement issued this Wednesday by the Attorney General of Justice of the State of Mexico, have been reported robbery cases to stores in at least 11 municipalities in the last days.

Previously, the Governor of the State of Mexico, Alfredo del Mazo, ordered the closure of businesses, cultural and sports centers due to the pandemic on Monday to stop the virus.

The state government maintained that there have been four robberies in Tecámac; three in Ecatepec; two in Naucalpan; two in Cuautitlán; one in Nezahualcóyotl; one in Nicolás Romero; one in Tultilán; one in Texcoco; one in Amecameca, one in Ixtpaluca and one more in Chalco.

“Derived from various robberies of department stores carried out in the context of the health contingency generated by COVID-19, so far they have been made available to the Agent of the Public Ministry … 19 people” reported the prosecution.

Of those apprehended, two are women and 17 are men, according to the agency.

In the case of Cuautitlán, given the increase in robberies, the government announced that they will even use drones to detect suspects and arrest suspected criminals linked to robberies.

The Public Safety Commissioner for Cuautitlán, Juan Daniel Garrido, warned that criminal groups organize and summon citizens from different municipalities through Facebook Y WhatsApp to carry out looting of stores.

“In other neighboring municipalities we have a security cordon established with the commissioners to send information that has to do with the protection of shops,” said Garrido, according to a statement.

In a statement, the Secretariat of Citizen Security of Mexico City reported that in just two days, 15 robberies have been reported from shopping malls and convenience stores, for which 40 people have been arrested.

The capital government opened 19 research folders for looting carried out in 10 city halls.

Of the folders, six correspond to events in Iztapalapa; three in Cuauhtémoc; two in Miguel Hidalgo; two in Iztacalco; and a complaint in Azcapotzalco, Venustiano Carranza, Gustavo A. Madero, Tláhuac, Tlalpan and Benito Juárez, respectively.

“Among the stolen and recovered objects are alcoholic drinks in different presentations, refreshing drinks, cigarette packs, alkaline batteries, snacks, clothing, tennis and cell phone equipment.

“In addition, the detainees were secured firearms, replicas of firearms, useful cartridges, as well as vehicles, motorcycles and a motorcycle taxi, ”reported the agency.

Among the looting reported this Tuesday is the attempted robbery of a store Elektra in the Pueblo Culhuacán neighborhood, in Iztapalapa, for which five people were arrested who allegedly stole cell phones from the store.

In Mexico City, the Head of Government, Claudia Sheinbaum, also ordered the closure from this Monday of some businesses such as museums, steam baths, gyms, cinemas, theaters, sports, religious and cultural centers, in addition to zoos and Give in.

Salinas Pliego warns of risk of rapine and social violence

In a message to TV Azteca executives, Ricardo Salinas Pliego, president of Grupo Salinas, company that owns Elektra, warned that if the total closure of businesses and companies was ordered in the face of the pandemic, the country would face “rapine, violence and the case.”

In his speech, the businessman asked his employees to support the plan implemented by the President. Andrés Manuel López in the face of the health contingency and that until now does not contemplate the paralysis of economic activity.