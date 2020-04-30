Third-generation superstar Curtis Axel was fired by WWE

A few moments ago, Joe Hennig (known in WWE as Curtis Axel) said goodbye to WWE.

Below we can see the official statement from WWE on Twitter:

WWE has reached an agreement on the release of Curtis Axel. WWE wishes you all the best in your future endeavors.

Curtis Axel’s career

Curtis Axel He debuted precisely in 2007 within the company, and although he has not had a list of achievements as extensive as others, he managed to be part of two stables in the company, including TI have Nexus, Social Outcast and it was part of The Miztourage. He was also represented by Paul Heyman for a short period.

During his period in NXT (2nd season) and in his time with The Nexus, his name in the ring was Michael McGillicutty.

Within WWE, his achievements were as follows:

Intercontinental Champion

Twice WWE Tag Team Champion (1 with David Otunga) and once with Bo Dallas.

From the team of Wrestling planet, we want to send forces and support to all the workers of WWE who are being fired during this difficult situation.

Without a doubt, the wave of company layoffs has begun, and we are sure that more fighters could come out of the company in the coming days. Who could be the next fighters to be released from the company? Let us know through our social networks.

