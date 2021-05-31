Wave of criticism of the Copa América in a Brazil with 500,000 deaths from COVID

05/31/2021 at 9:10 PM CEST

EFE

Brazil, a country with almost half a million deaths from COVID-19, will host the Copa América that nobody wanted, a controversial decision that has generated a wave of criticism from sectors of the left and health, and that could end in the courts, at a time when the country is experiencing an upturn in infections.

Conmebol, the highest authority on South American football, announced on Monday Brazil as the new and only venue for the tournament that was already postponed last year due to the pandemic, which in 2021 has hit Latin America more strongly.

At first, Colombia and Argentina were going to host the contest. The former was forced to renounce it due to the violent protests in its territory and the latter, due to the critical situation of its hospitals.

In the end, Conmebol announced to Brazil, which still counts nearly 2,000 deaths per day from coronavirus, and specifically thanked the far-right president Jair Bolsonaro, who denies the seriousness of COVID, to “open the doors” of the country to the Copa América , which is expected to begin on June 13.

The decision exceeds the limits of sports and comes two days after tens of thousands of Brazilians protested in the streets against the Bolsonaro government.

The Brazilian head of state currently has the worst popularity ratings since he assumed power on January 1, 2019, and the celebration of the Copa América could increase that social discontent a year and a half after the 2022 elections, at that pretends to present itself.

In the only demonstration within the public government so far, Vice President Hamilton Mourao assured that holding the tournament in Brazil is “less risky” than doing it in Argentina, although the statistics say otherwise.

With 462,000 deaths and 16.5 million infected, Brazil is the Latin American country most affected by the coronavirus; the second in the world with the most deaths, after the United States, and the third with the most positive deaths, behind North Americans and India.

The decision of the Bolsonaro government contrasts with that taken in 1918, when the Brazilian authorities of the time chose to postpone the South American Championship (today Copa América) due to the advance of the “Spanish flu.”

Demand before the Supreme Court and rejection of the left

The Workers’ Party (PT) of Brazil, led by the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, an ally of Argentine President Alberto Fernández, was one of the first to oppose hosting the Copa América.

“Is this serious? In the midst of the pandemic, the arrival of the third wave, at risk due to lack of beds and supplies and with slow vaccination? Incredible!” Gleisi Hoffmann.

In parallel, the deputy of the Brazilian Socialist Party (PSB) Julio Delgado announced that it will file a lawsuit with the Supreme Court to prohibit the holding of the tournament in the country, where Justice has been a decisive actor in endorsing the anti-COVID sanitary measures that Bolsonaro censures.

There have also been voices from the center-right against it, such as the senator Renan calheiros, the instructor of a commission installed in the Senate that investigates possible “omissions” of the Government in the fight against the pandemic.

The influential parliamentarian called the Copa América a “championship of death” and a “union of deniers” to the Government, Conmebol and the CBF.

Health against: “Psychopath’s decision”

Epidemiological specialists consulted by EFE also frontally refused to host the Copa América in a Brazil that, after a few weeks of slight truce, has seen the rate of COVID-19 infections grow since the beginning of May.

“It is a psychopathic decision. It is total madness,” he told Efe. Rachel Stucchi, infectologist at the University of Campinas and consultant for the Brazilian Society of Infectology (SBI).

In the last seven days, Brazil has reported an average of about 62,000 infections and 2,000 deaths associated with COVID-19.

With a still very high incidence, the country has become a “barn” of new variants of SARS-CoV-2, among them P.1, which emerged in Manaus and is considered by the World Health Organization (WHO) as a strain of global “concern”.

Division between governors

Without yet knowing which cities will host the games, the Pernambuco state government (northeast) has already announced that it is not in a position to receive them.

However, the governor of the Federal District of Brasilia, Ibaneis RochaHe said he has “nothing against” that possibility.

For its part, Joao Doria, the governor of Sao Paulo, the Brazilian state most affected by the pandemic, did not oppose it, although he stressed that his priority is “saving lives.”

Meanwhile, in social networks some users with great sarcasm proposed as mascots of the America’s Cup to “coroninha” and “covidinho”.