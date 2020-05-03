Actor and director Eduardo Casanova He has sparked controversy on social networks with his statements on the red carpet of the Goya Awards. When a journalist asks him what he would ask the Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, who attended the great gala of Spanish cinema, Casanova took the opportunity to claim public funding.

“I would ask him for more money to make our films, the support in these galas is very good but for the Goya and Spanish cinema to continue to exist, we need public money, public money for our films,” claimed Eduardo Casanova at the 34th edition of the Awards. Goya.

Her words have earned her a wave of criticism on social networks, and although there are those who defend her claim, many censure her:

