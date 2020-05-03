Actor and director Eduardo Casanova He has sparked controversy on social networks with his statements on the red carpet of the Goya Awards. When a journalist asks him what he would ask the Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, who attended the great gala of Spanish cinema, Casanova took the opportunity to claim public funding.

“I would ask him for more money to make our films, the support in these galas is very good but for the Goya and Spanish cinema to continue to exist, we need public money, public money for our films,” claimed Eduardo Casanova at the 34th edition of the Awards. Goya.

Her words have earned her a wave of criticism on social networks, and although there are those who defend her claim, many censure her:

Eduardo Casanova has a million euros budget to shoot “Skins”. Get at the box office € 81179. Normal that he demands public money to continue living from the story, because it is clear that with his talent as a director, things are screwed. # Goya2020 pic.twitter.com/lWvy7V7eyj – Froilán I of Spain 🇪🇸 (@FroilLannister) January 25, 2020

I would ask Eduardo Casanova that just as a plumber, butcher or hairdresser does not receive public money to maintain his business, on the contrary, they are busted for taxes, he does not ask others for money to maintain his. If it does not stand alone, it is that good it is not. # Goya2020 pic.twitter.com/uDO7RdR0ut – Alvaro 알바 로 🇰🇷 # SánchezTraidor (@alvariteus) January 25, 2020

Spectacular and emotional speech by Eduardo Casanova asking for more investments for research, dependency, health and education.

Just kidding, he’s asked for more subsidies for the movie shit he does. # Goya2020 pic.twitter.com/nZZ05thpZl – El Aguijón 🐝 (@ElAguijon_) January 25, 2020

“For Spanish cinema to continue to exist, public money is needed,” says Eduardo Casanova.

This defender of the “anti-fascist culture” asks to live on subsidies.

Why should we help the cinema and not the self-employed and small companies that do create wealth and employment in Spain? pic.twitter.com/yCsLppOF0y – Guaje Salvaje (@GuajeSalvaje) January 25, 2020

No, Eduardo Casanova. For Spanish cinema to continue to exist, you should be good actors and create good products that everyone wants to consume instead of continuing to do shit and ask that the rest of the Spanish support you on the basis of subsidies. – Daniel Pérez Lucas (@azotapopulistas) January 25, 2020

Let’s see if we invest more in talents like Eduardo Casanova and less in infrastructure, health and education. Fachas, you are some fachas. – SpringsteenGerona (@ qq7195) January 26, 2020

Listening to Eduardo Casanova asking for public money for his films, I am courageous that many pensioners support their family with their low pension; and this asshole lives on in the story. – Lola García (@ holls74) January 25, 2020

If the voxeros are so offended in networks by the words of Eduardo Casanova at the Goya Gala claiming the importance of making anti-fascist culture, it is because, unequivocally, they consider themselves fascists. Or not? – Luis Beltri Baudet 🔻 ♥ ️ 🇮🇨🇪🇸🌹 / ❤️🔻 (@luisbeltri) January 26, 2020

They say that if you stand in front of a mirror and say “anti-fascist” three times, you get a grant of 1 million euros to make a movie.

Like Eduardo Casanova … – Mateo Villarrubia® (@ Villarrubia_67) January 26, 2020

Eduardo Casanova and Leticia Dolera talk about making an anti-fascist culture and those of Vox take for granted and are offended. I don’t say anything, but white and bottled … – King Leonidas of Sparta 🔻 (@Spartan_Fighter) January 26, 2020

Eduardo Casanova directed “Pieles”, released in 2017. 14,700 viewers watched it and grossed just 86,000 euros. It was the 47th most watched Spanish film that year … Nothing more to add. # Goya2020 https://t.co/dsDgwLQKBU – Alberto PérezGiménez 💚 (@albertopgimenez) January 25, 2020

.