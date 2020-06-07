Madrid Spain.

From Brussels to Budapest, passing through Madrid and Rome, tens of thousands of Europeans took to the streets on Sunday to denounce racism, following the wave of protests unleashed on United States for the death of a black man suffocated by a white police officer in Minneapolis.

In Madrid, the protesters, some 3,000 according to local police estimates, gathered part-time in front of the embassy of United States, to condemn the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old African American, repeating his last words “I can’t breathe.”

In addition, they chanted the messages “There is no peace without justice” or “You racists, you are terrorists.”

In Rome, a spontaneous manifestation He gathered in the famous Piazza del Popolo thousands of young people who knelt silently, with their fists raised, for nine minutes, during which time the policeman kept his knee resting on the neck of Floyd, until he died. When they got up, they also shouted: “I can’t breathe!”

Thousands of Britons demonstrated in London, for the second consecutive day, and in other cities such as Bristol. In this southwestern city with a slave past, a statue of black slave Edward Colston was removed from its base and kicked by protesters once on the ground, according to BBC images.

Demonstrations in Brussels. Photo: .

In Brussels, about 10,000 protestersAccording to the police, they gathered in front of the courthouse.

Thousands demonstrated in the Netherlands, in Zwolle (north) and Maastricht (south). In Budapest, a thousand people gathered near the American embassy.

In Germany, players from four Bundesliga teams knelt in support of the anti-racist fight. In Switzerland, thousands of protesters, dressed in black, paraded in Lausanne.

Kneeling

In Madrid, the protesters They knelt for a minute of silence in protest against police abuses against blacks, a gesture initiated by American football player Colin Kaepernick in 2016 at a stadium when the United States’ anthem was playing. Then they marched peacefully to the emblematic Puerta del Sol, in the heart of the capital.

Protests in Madrid. Photo: .

For Leinisa Semedo, a 26-year-old Spanish translator from Cape Verde, “racism knows no borders”.

“I have lived in China, Portugal, and now in Spain and in all the countries where I have lived, I have experienced discrimination due to the color of my skin,” he said.

At the demonstration in Rome, with many African migrants, Michael Taylor, originally from Botswana, attended with his entire family.

“I am a white African, and sometimes I feel fear and contempt just because I am a foreigner,” he told .. Imagine how things would be if I were black. “

“It is really hard to live here,” said Morikeba Samate, 32, a Senegalese man, one of the tens of thousands of migrants who arrived in Italy after a dangerous journey through the Mediterranean. “They think we are all thieves.”

In Barcelona, ​​in the northeast of Spain, hundreds of protesters filled the Plaza de Sant Jaume, where the regional government is located. Wearing masks and keeping their distance, they put up posters in English to denounce racism in Spain and Europe.

Protests in Barcelona. Photo: .

The organization Black, African and Afro-descendant Community in Spain (CNAAE) called for demonstrations in ten cities in the country, from Pamplona, ​​in the north, to the Canary archipelago, off the west coast of Africa.

The outrage that caused hundreds of thousands of Americans to take to the streets to demonstrate after the death of George Floyd on May 25, has progressively spread to much of the rest of the planet.

On Saturday, there were also large rallies against racism in France, Germany, Australia, Tunisia and other countries.