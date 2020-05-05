WhatsApp has been working in its multi-device mode for some time, but today it can only be used on a single mobile or tablet. You can change your mobile, but if you change operating system -From Android to iPhone or vice versa- you can’t take chats with you. At least, not easily and without going through the box.

Alessandro Paluzzi, the creator of WaTweaker has taken the first step to facilitate the task of passing WhatsApp chats from iPhone to Android: he has created a small application to export WhatsApp chats for iOS that, perhaps, in the future, can be used to import them into WhatsApp for Android. At the moment it is more than anything a proof of concept with enough small print, although it gives us hope for a simpler WhatsApp migration in the future.

A small step for chat migration

WhatsApp fundamentally uses the same system to save your messages on Android and iOS, but there is a problem: there is no way for the version of WhatsApp for one operating system to communicate with the version for the other: WhatsApp for Android and WhatsApp for iOS are not understood between them.

WhatsApp for Android saves your backups in the Google cloud, while WhatsApp for iPhone does it in iCloud. Both versions can restore chats from your preferred cloud, but not from the other, to the frustration of anyone who has tried to make the change in recent years.

Now, the creator of WaTweaker, claims to have created a small application to export WhatsApp messages for iOS, unencrypted. You can see the application in operation in the following video, being as easy as pressing a button and obtaining a file with the WhatsApp database, which you can easily send to other applications.

I made a small #iOS app that allows you to export the # WhatsApp’s messages database (unencrypted) taking advantage of the 0day sandbox escape bug discovered by @ s1guza. Maybe I could add an option in @WATweaker to convert and import it into WhatsApp for #Android 👀 pic.twitter.com/XWh6uT1KS7 – Alessandro Paluzzi (@ alex193a) May 4, 2020

This is where the possibility comes that in the future, WaTweaker can import this database on Android, thus achieving the difficult task of successfully migrating chats from iOS to Android with relative ease. Currently WaTweaker already has a specific section to manage chats and databases, although its functionality is in maintenance.

WaTweaker has long had a section to import and export chats, although it is in maintenance

Of course, this system would still have enough small print, necessary to bypass the security protections of both iOS and Android, which prevent any application from accessing the databases of other applications. Although the normal thing for this would be to have the iPhone with Jailbreak, Alessandro Paluzzi claims to have used an exploit of @siguza instead, compatible, in theory, with the versions prior to iOS 13.4.1.

That is to say, technically does not need Jailbreak, although if you decide to make your tool public, you will not be able to publish it in the App Store, so those who are interested should use tools such as Alt Store.

As for importing such a database into Android, chances are, if such functionality is finally added to WaTweaker, need root access on the mobile. A major mess, yes, but one of the few ways to migrate without paying for dubious apps, at least for now. We will have to see how it evolves.

