Watt Coupé, an electric sports car based on the Porsche 356

ACD March 31, 2021

Watt Electric Vehicle Company has recovered the essence of the Porsche 356 in a beautiful electric car that it has dubbed the Watt Coupé.

Watt Electric Vehicle Company (WEVC), a small UK company, is going to launch a new electric vehicle platform dressed in familiar-looking bodywork. It plans a small batch of Porsche 356-inspired electric sports cars to showcase its passenger and commercial electric vehicle platform, dubbed PACES, and the final design has been shown for the first time.

Watt Electric maintains that the sports car has just completed 10 months of prototype testing. The model, christened simply Coupe, is powered by a single 160 hp electric motor, which can make the car, which weighs approximately less than 1,000 kilos, go from 0 to 100 km / h in just 5 seconds.

Autonomy of 320 km for this Porsche via Watt

Watt Coupé, an electric car based on the Porsche 356.

A 40 kilowatt-hour battery pack provides a autonomy of more than 320 kilometers. Interestingly, the assembly of the battery and the electric motor has contributed to achieving an ideal weight distribution, 50:50.

With his first electric car, Watt Electric’s goal is to redefine the concept of an electric sports car and for this he takes a sports classic like the 1955 Porsche 356a as inspiration.

The aluminum bodywork has been specifically modeled after the aforementioned 1955 Porsche 356A, but all surfaces have been subtly modified to optimize aerodynamic efficiency and make room for the PACES platform and an avant-garde suspension,

The PACES platform itself It is made of agglomerated aluminum and has been designed to fit a wide variety of vehicles. WEVC has explained that it can be used for all types of vehicles, from sports cars to buses, with front, rear and all-wheel drive designs.

How about turning a Porsche 356 into an SUV?

According to the company, the full presentation of the WEVC Coupe will take place this summer, once development work is completed.

At the moment, WEVC has only confirmed plans to produce 21 units, dubbed the Launch Edition, with a base price of £ 81,250 (approximately 95,000 euros). Production is scheduled to begin at WEVC headquarters in Cornwall in November with deliveries in 2022. The term ‘Launch Edition’ implies that there will be a regular production model, but WEVC has not confirmed this.