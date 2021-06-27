Watson and Hickok unseat Day from the Travelers’ lead

Americans Bubba Watson and Kramer Hickok are the new provisional leaders of the tournament Travelers Championship, of the PGA Tour, upon completion of the third round and have an accumulated of 200 hits (-10), one of advantage over the Australian Jason Day (201, -9), who had started the day at the head of the classification.

He is also Australian Cameron smith and the american Russell henley they joined Day to share third place.

Watson, three times champion of the Travelers tournament (2010, 2015 and 2018), took 3 strokes Hickok on the last two holes, and finished with a signed scorecard of 68 (-2) at TPC River Highlands to tie with his compatriot.

Hickok also had the same record as Watson after failing in the last two holes of the course by committing two bogeys that took away the advantage he had.

The defending champion Dustin Johnson, who birdied the last two holes on Friday to make the cut in the number, shone with a signed card of 65 (-5) that allowed him to rise to ninth place, which he shares with seven other players, by accumulating 203 strokes (-7) that give him the option to fight this Sunday for the title. The former world number one came to the clubhouse just 2 strokes off Day’s 36-hole lead.

“Birdie the last two yesterday to make the cut, I definitely wanted to be here for the weekend, and obviously go out today and doing a good lap was goodJohnson stressed. “So I feel like the game is getting better,” he added.

Johnson shot 61 on Saturday last year to go from a tie for 20th to second, 2 strokes behind leader Brendon Todd. His victory was the first in 490 days; a win on Sunday would give him his first of 2021.

Regarding the Latin American participation, the Mexican Abraham Ancer He was the most outstanding when completing the round with a record of 66 (-4) that allowed him to regain 41 positions to place himself in seventeenth place with a cumulative of 204 (-6), which he shares with nine other golfers.

His compatriot Carlos Ortiz He did not have the same inspiration as Ancer in his game and fell 19 positions by signing a card of 71 (+1) and a cumulative of 206 (-4), which took him away from the fight for the title.

The same thing happened to the young Chilean Joaquin Niemann, who had his worst journey so far in the tournament after signing a record of 73 strokes (+3) to reach 208 (-2) and drop 37 positions to 57, tied with six other players, with no option to final triumph.

1. Kramer Hickok (USA) -10 (63-69-68)

1. Bubba Watson (USA) -10 (66-66-68)

3. Cameron Smith (AUS) -9 (67-68-66)

3. Jason Day (AUS) -9 (69-62-70)

3. Russell Henley (USA) -9 (67-66-68)

6. Lee Kyoung-hoon (KOR) -8 (69-64-69)

6. Brice Garnett (USA) -8 (65-68-69)

6. Harris English (USA) -8 (67-68-67)

9. Matt Jones (AUS) -7 (70-66-67)

9. Bryson DeChambeau (USA) -7 (69-66-68)

9. Troy Merritt (USA) -7 (68-65-70)

9. Mark Hubbard (USA) -7 (69-65-69)

9. Brian Harman (USA) -7 (68-68-67)

9. Robert Streb (USA) -7 (68-68-67)

9. Satoshi Kodaira (JPN) -7 (63-72-68)

9. Dustin Johnson (USA) -7 (70-68-65)