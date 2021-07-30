‘Waterworld’ will have a television series – The Seventh Art

Considered a cult movie, ‘Waterworld‘be adapted to the small screen as a television series. Go Collider report that producers John Davis and John Fox will pick up the story with a television series directed by ’10 Cloverfield Street’ director Dan Trachtenberg.

The producers are in the early stages of development on the project that appears to already have a home for broadcast on Peacock, a platform that draws its catalog primarily from the NBCUniversal library, including subsidiaries such as Universal Pictures and Universal Television.

Directed by Kevin Reynolds and starring Kevin Costner, the original film shows a devastated planet Earth submerged under water. The few survivors, adapted to having to survive on the waters, also have to face the threat of the “smokers”, an army of pirates commanded by the cruel Deacon. The appearance of Mariner, a mutant capable of breathing underwater, and the existence of a girl with a map tattooed on her back, are the keys to finding a mythical place, Dry Land, the last patch of solid ground on the entire planet. ..

Fox, Davis and Trachtenberg are now working on finding screenwriters to create a story that will rank 20 so after the original film. As Davis stated to Collider:

“The only movie I went back to recently, that we did and watched again and I was amazed at how well it held up, is Waterworld. For many, many years I really didn’t want to see it because I thought the movie didn’t work, it wasn’t what it was. The script, it wasn’t as good as the script and it had its production issues. And then I came back and saw it again, and it was like, Oh yeah, this movie ages really well over time. “