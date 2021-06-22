in World

Waters! They report rain in these 3 municipalities; they activate yellow alert

MEXICO CITY.- The Cuauhtémoc, Cuajimalpa and Gustavo A. Madero mayors present light rain this Monday afternoon, reported the C5 of Mexico City.

In this sense, the Secretariat for Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection of Mexico City (SGIRPC) activated the Yellow Alert in eight municipalities for a forecast of rain between 15 and 29 millimeters, hail fall and wind of up to 59 kilometers per hour .

These are the mayors of Azcapotzalco, Benito Juárez, Cuauhtémoc, Gustavo A. Madero, Iztacalco, Iztapalapa, Miguel Hidalgo and Venustiano Carranza.

The agency asked the citizens of the capital to protect themselves from the dangers associated with the rains, such as puddles, water currents on already coming streets and falling trees and branches.

It was indicated that for the next few hours, rains and showers are expected throughout the capital.

