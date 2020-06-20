Although perhaps it is in summer when we spend the most time outdoors in swimming pools, the beach or the mountains, the truth is that at any time of the year we can make use of these types of devices and expose them to the risk of getting wet, dirty or are exposed to certain temperatures. If you are thinking of buying a waterproof bluetooth speaker, these are some of the Aspects to consider when deciding on one model or another.

To consider when choosing a bluetooth speaker

Connectivity

We can find wireless speakers WiFi, Bluetooth or even NFC. The range may be longer when we connect our speaker through WiFi, however, this must be dependent on having a wireless network within our reach to use it. Hence, bluetooth speakers are one of the most demanded, since we can play music through any of our applications installed on the mobile even if they need the use of data from our rate and play them through the speaker wherever we are.

At the connectivity level, it is also important to see if they have a headphone jack, USB port or memory card slot so that you can always carry our favorite music to play directly from the card.

Currently, when we want to buy a bluetooth speaker, the ideal would be for it to have Bluetooth 5. In this way, we will be able to enjoy all the advantages that this version offers us with respect to previous versions. In this sense, we must highlight that Bluetooth 5 offers a greater range, is capable of supporting a greater number of simultaneous connections, the transmission speed is much higher and also the connections are more secure and robust. Of course, it is essential that the device from which we are going to transmit the music also has Bluetooth 5, since otherwise, the properties of the connection will be limited by the smaller version.

Design

Depending on the use that we are going to give it, we must also look at its design. A bluetooth speaker that we are going to use sporadically is not the same as if we intend to carry it almost every day. In this case, we must look at the size, weight, and ease to carry it comfortably. Of course, we must pay attention that the size of the speaker does not affect its performance, in which case we will have to find the best balance between both aspects.

Protection and resistance

When we talk about wanting to buy a waterproof bluetooth speaker, then there is one essential aspect to keep in mind, which is its certificate of resistance. It is what is known as IPXX certificate or IPXX protection, which refers to the international standard CEI60529 and which establishes the level of protection of a device against external agents such as dust and water, among others.

The initials IP correspond to International Protection and are accompanied by two digits, the first one refers to the degree of protection against the ingress of solids, while the second denotes protection against the ingress of water.

Specifically, these are the levels of protection against the entry of solid bodies such as the own dust or sand:

IP 0x: No protection

IP 1x: Devices protected against solid bodies of dimensions greater than 50mm

IP 2x: Devices protected against solid bodies of dimensions greater than 12mm

IP 3x: Devices protected against solid bodies with dimensions greater than 2.5mm

IP 4x: Devices protected against solid bodies with dimensions greater than 1mm

IP 5x: Devices protected against dust

IP 6x: Appliances fully protected against dust

These are the levels of protection against water penetration or resistance:

IP x0: No protection

IP x1: Device protected against vertical drop of water drops

IP x2: Device protected against falling water droplets with a maximum inclination of 15º

IP x3: Device protected against rain with a fall of up to 60º inclination

IP x4: Appliance protected against water spray

IP x5: Device protected against water jets

IP x6: Device protected against waves and powerful jets of water

IP x7: Device protected against the effects of temporary immersion

IP x8: Apparatus protected against the effects of submersion

IP x9: Device protected against short-range water jets and high temperature and pressure.

Autonomy

Depending on the use that we are going to give it, another important aspect to take into account is the autonomy that it offers us. There are models of bluetooth speakers designed more for domestic use, so they do not offer a very long autonomy since we can have them connected to the current without any problem. Now, when what we want is to be able to use them anywhere, the ideal is that they have good autonomy and not we run out of battery at the most inopportune moment.

We must also bear in mind that this data is always relative, since the autonomy may vary depending on the use we make of the speaker. It is not the same to use the device at low volume than to use it for a time at maximum volume, for example.

performance

When it comes to performance, there are certain aspects that influence when it comes to getting the most out of a bluetooth speaker. One of them is power, it is measured in watts and we must distinguish between nominal power and maximum power. The first is the one that indicates the maximum power that the device supports without being able to damage it, while the second is the one that indicates the maximum signal peaks that the speaker can support.

The sound quality It is also important. In this case, we will have to look at the frequency response and other technologies that the device can incorporate. The frequency response refers to the sound quality that comes to us, while the use of certain technologies can help this sound quality to be higher, since they can reduce distortions, improve sound quality, etc.

The directionality It is another important fact when we are going to use a bluetooth speaker outdoors. It is not the same that the sound is emitted in a single direction, which will cause those who are in the opposite direction to be able to almost hear the music, which offers a bidirectional (in two directions) or unmidirectional sound, that is, in 360 degrees. This last case is the one that will allow us to obtain a better sound experience.

Price

It is usually a handicap in most cases. Our budget will undoubtedly mark the type of bluetooth speaker that we will buy and its benefits or characteristics. Now, the important thing in this case is that we know how to set our preferences and based on that choose the one that best suits our budget.

The best waterproof bluetooth speakers

AmazonBasics

Although the truth is that Amazon is better known and popular for its Kindle products, the truth is that it also has this 15w bluetooth stereo speaker and a waterproof design. It offers an autonomy of up to 7 hours with a reproduction at 80% of the volume thanks to its 2200mAh lithium-ion battery, it has auxiliary charging ports and LED lights.

JBL GO 2

JBL is one of the reference manufacturers when it comes to portable bluetooth speakers. In this case, the GO 2 is a model with IPX7 water resistance that offers a range of up to 5 hours of playback with high-fidelity sound. Its design and size make it easy to carry anywhere comfortably.

Tronsmart Groove

Another model from the manufacturer Tronsmart is this Groove. One of the bluetooth speakers with greater autonomy and IPX7 resistance to water. It offers up to 24 hours of playback without having to recharge it. It has the TWS function that allows you to enjoy automatic playback from the left and right channels separately. It has a compact design that allows you to take it anywhere easily.

JBL Clip 3

Within the portable bluetooth speakers this JBL Clip 3 is one of the easiest to transport. As its name suggests, it has a clip or clip that allows it to be hung almost anywhere. It has IPX7 certificate, an autonomy of 10 hours of music without interruptions, hands-free function and a very compact design.

Sony SRS-XB12

This Sony SRS-XB12 is one of the bluetooth speakers that have a compact design and allow you to carry it from one side to the other comfortably. It has IP67 dust and water resistance certificate and offers up to 16 hours of autonomy. Thanks to Extra Bass it is able to offer a deep sound.

VULKKANO Blast

Among the portable and waterproof bluetooth speakers we cannot forget the VULKKANO Blast. A powerful 30w speaker ideal for taking to the beach and pool or for use in the shower. It offers water and sand resistance, portable stereo sound, and surround sound with powerful, distortion-free bass. It weighs about 600 grams and offers up to 14 hours of playback.

Tronsmart T6 Plus

The Tronsmart T6 Plus is a 40w bluetooth speaker that offers up to 15 hours of playback. It offers TWS stereo sound, triple bass effect and is IPX6 certified for water resistance. It has a powerbank, bluetooth 5 and hands-free.

JBL Flip 5

A very resistant and easy to transport model is the JBL Flip 5, a wireless speaker with bluetooth, IPX7 water resistance, up to 12 hours of playback with quality sound and the fun PartyBoost function of JBL, which allows us to share the speaker with others devices so everyone can send their favorite music.

JBL Charge 4

Another interesting JBL model is this Charge 4, a portable wireless bluetooth speaker and waterproof. Specifically, it is IPX7 certified, offers up to 20 hours of autonomy for high-fidelity sound reproduction and has Connect + technology, a communication protocol between devices from the manufacturer and that allows connecting more than 100 JBL devices with the same protocol simultaneously.

JBL Boombox

Among the portable and waterproof bluetooth speakers we must highlight the JBL Boombox. A portable wireless bluetooth speaker, IPX7 certified, Connect + technology and offering up to 24 hours of uninterrupted playback. Ideal to take to the pool, the beach or while we shower and with great sound quality.