waterfowl drop 22% in just one year

05/07/2021 at 1:18 PM CEST

The aquatic birds that spend the winter in Catalonia have experienced a sharp decrease, of 22%, compared to the previous year. However, this is just one example of the sharp decline in biodiversity in that community, which as a whole has been reduced by 25 percent in less than twenty years.

The number of wintering waterfowl decreased by 22% in Catalonia compared to the previous winter, according to the census carried out by the Ministry of Territory and Sustainability of the Generalitat.

In a statement, this department affirms that the population of these birds has reached 280,699 individuals this winter, compared to 360,781 last year, which “confirms a downward trend that began, with oscillations, in 2008” and implies the lowest figure of the last 10 years.

The department has concluded that «The significant decrease in the flooded area of ​​rice fields in winter in the Delta de l’Ebre (Tarragona) has caused a significant drop in the host capacity of the main wetland in Catalonia ”, and, by extension, the global role of Catalonia as a wintering place for waterfowl.

In 2021 the lowest figure of the last ten years has been registered. In this period, there has been a 3% annual loss of personnel in Catalonia, as a result of the results in the Ebro Delta. Thus, in the regions of Tarragona and Terres de l’Ebre the trend in these ten years it has consisted of a decrease of 3.75% per year.

The rest of the results by territory show that, above the average, are the regions of Barcelona, ​​which present a trend of a moderate increase of 0.75% per year compared to the average. The regions of Lleida have a moderate annual decrease of 0.48% and those of Girona have a moderate annual decrease of 2.52%.

The ducks were the most watched group, with 89,343 specimens. Of them, 49,651 were mallards (more than half of the total), 14,362 common teals and 13,783 common spoons; 7,054 Cattle Egrets and 3,188 Gray Herons were observed, as well as 67,480 waders, with 37,713 Common Sandpipers and 9,044 European Lapwing.

Specimens of species in danger of extinction and “associated with humid areas of good environmental quality” were also registered, such as white-headed malvass, brown poles and common bittern, reports the Generalitat.

Despite the incidence of the Covid-19 pandemic, work was carried out in 195 locations, 20 more than in 2020, and despite the decrease in the count, 134 species were identified, seven more than in 2020.

Biodiversity in Catalonia drops 25% compared to 2002

But this is not the only indicator that shows a worrying situation of the environment in Catalonia.

The Report of the Status of Nature in Catalonia 2020 confirms a 25% average reduction in biodiversity of the Catalan territory since 2002, and losses of up to 54% in the populations of different species of animals and plants.

Specifically, the report warns of a 12% decrease in wild species in forests and bushes, 34% in agricultural environments and meadows, and 54% in rivers, lakes and wetlands, as highlighted by those responsible for the Ministry during their intervention in the presentation.

“These are lower losses than those on a global scale, but it is clear that in Catalonia we are not oblivious to the worsening situation of biodiversity and that we have to act accordingly ”, stressed the responsible politicians.

The report, based on data and scientific evidence collected by hundreds of volunteers and which has had the participation of different public administrations and scientific institutions, should be the basis “to provoke a turning point in environmental policies” in Catalonia.

It is noteworthy that the report provides the first official figures on the environmental deterioration suffered by Catalonia in a broad and profound way, which allows “to go from photography to film” with respect to knowledge of the natural environment and, consequently, makes it possible to influence public policies and knowingly protect the environment.

A “progressive and generalized” decline

The report, of more than 100 pages, quantifies in 33,059 the species of plants, fish, birds, mammals and insects present in 680 known habitats in Catalonia and highlights that, both invertebrate and vertebrate populations in Catalonia have lost, on average, one in four individuals in the last 20 years.

“Catalonia is experiencing a progressive and generalized decline in its biodiversity,” explained Brotons, a researcher at the Center for Ecological Research and Forestry Applications (CREAF) and coordinator of the study, who blamed changes in land use and also change for this loss. climate and the arrival of andinvasive alien species, more than 1,200 according to the report.

The report also warns of the “unfavorable” situation of 70% of the species in the littoral and marine systems of Catalonia, especially due to the overexploitation of fishing, accidental catches of marine animals and the overcrowding of the coastline, the most populated area of ​​Catalonia.

“The root cause of this loss of biodiversity (in all areas) is a socio-economic model that intensifies the obtaining of resources in certain areas and abandons others that had been used in a more sustainable way,” summarizes the report, which also recognizes that Conservation measures have been essential to reverse the negative situation of some species, habitats and places.

Complete press release on birds (in Catalan): https://territori.gencat.cat/ca/actualitat/nota-premsa/?id=419043

Nature Status Report 2020 (in Catalan): https://xarxanet.org/biblioteca/estat-de-la-natura-catalunya-2020

