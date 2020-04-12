When in 2011 the New7Wonders Foundation chose Iguazú Falls as one of the seven new natural wonders of the world, for the then 45,000 inhabitants of Puerto Iguazú it was not a surprise. The impressive flow of water, added to a unique landscape in the world, represented a jewel long treasured and the main source of wealth for the small city in the north of Misiones.

However, nine years after that historic award, Puerto Iguazú is going through a critical and unprecedented situation. the coronavirus pandemic that hit the world directly punished the missionary region. Tourism, an activity that directly or indirectly involves more than 80% of the population, is fully braked, with a bleak outlook ahead of the risk of job losses and the fear of contagion growing along with the pandemic.

To the desperate situation of tourism was added a phenomenon that had not occurred since 2006. A voracious drought originated in the Brazilian mountain range of Serra do Mar, caused that today the falls are practically without water, which not only affects commercial activity but also the fauna and flora of the area.

Today animals are seen in urban areas and some species modify behaviors.

“We are facing the strangest and most worrying panorama that I remember. We have the falls without water and without people. We never imagined living something like this “, he lamented Sergio Acosta, mayor of the Iguazú National Park, in telephone dialogue with Infobae.

“That of water responds to a cyclical event, which occurs approximately every 15 years. And it just happened at the same time as the pandemic, “he added.

Acosta explained that the usual flow rate of the falls is 1500 cubic meters per second. “Now, the Iguazú river is at about 280 cubic meters per second. And, from what the panorama looks like, it is on track to beat the record of 1978, when 120 cubic meters were recorded. The last lowest I can remember occurred in 2006, when there were 122 cubic meters. ”

From some sectors of the province of Misiones it is pointed to the closing of the gates of the six dams upstream in the Brazilian region: Foz de Areia, Salto Segredo, Salto Santiago, Salto Osorio, Salto Caxias and Baixo Iguazú, opened in 2019.

In fact, the representatives for the province of Misiones in Parlasur, Cecilia Britto and Julia Argentina Perié, a few days ago they presented a recommendation to the Mercorsur Council so that Brazil is required to reopen its floodgates and thus be able to “regulate the flow, safeguarding the fundamental right of access to water”.

However, Acosta’s vision is very different. “People often blame dams, when in reality what the Brazilian dams do is a condiment but it is not decisive. Dams are regulators of water in times of surplus, not of lack. ”

“Usually, in situations of shortage, the dams can be closed two or three days, but when it begins to generate current, you have to reopen it. As this flow is not even usable, they are not directly closing them. The little that they accumulate for a few days, they end up releasing, because what they need is to generate energy ”, he completed.

“Furthermore, the risk of the lack of potabilization of water is not due to the activity of the dams themselves, but because of the infrastructure of the constructions in Argentina, the waters can only work with a flood of the river. In cities such as Corrientes, Posadas or Reconquista, what is happening is that the intakes remain pumping in the air because they are not sufficiently within the flow. I know that they are trying to readjust that infrastructure now, ”explained Acosta.

According to the mayor of the Iguazú Park, the drought and the lack of water respond to a natural cyclical process: “Every 10 or 15 years this happens and it is part of a natural process. It has not been raining for two months in the Iguazú basin, where it normally rains almost every week ”.

Both Acosta and other river and climate specialists collate weather forecasts day by day in a Brazilian system called Simepar. The picture is even bleaker: the drought in Brazil will continue at least until the end of May or the beginning of June.

Even so, the main concern of Puerto Iguazú is the lack of visitors. It is a city so dependent on tourism that no one has yet imagined subsistence alternatives in a year that will be completely uncertain.

“The situation, honestly, is desperate,” reflects the president of the Puerto Iguazú Chamber of Tourism, Jorge “Pali” Bordín, in a phone chat with Infobae. “There are many factors that complicate our whole lives. Easter represents our highest season. If on a normal day, the falls average about 4,500 visitors per day, on Thursday and Good Friday we have 11,000 each day. Most small and medium businesses depend on what is earned this Easter to be able to spend June and July, which is the low season” full.

In 2019, the Iguazú falls broke a historical record of visitors: 1,650,000 tourists, maximum number of visits in the region. In Easter of that same year, hotel occupancy was 97.1%.

“Today, the head of all small and medium merchants is to see how to pay wages to their employees. In March it was possible to shoot, but in April and May we do not know what we are going to do. And the worst thing is that just in our area the reopening and the return to normality will come to the end, we will be among the last to resume our activity“Said Bordín.

The situation for self-employed or informal workers, such as taxi drivers, tour guides or sellers of accessories or water bottles, is even more challenging. They live from day to day and at the moment their income is nil.

“Today there are 13 thousand people from Puerto Iguazú directly related to tourist activity. And indirectly with more than 80% of our population, about 90 thousand people ”.

“Everything here works according to tourism. From air conditioning repair companies, whose exclusive clients are hotels, to food producers, who supply especially restaurants and bars. They are all standing, with nothing to do, “Bordin described.

According to his calculation, you can only hope for a glimpse of recovery in several months, towards the end of the year. And it will be conditioned: without a hope in the door for the next reopening of borders, the idea is to bet again on Argentine tourists.

There is one item that the two current dramas in the region directly affected: the shuttle service and gummies inside the falls.

“The most paradoxical thing of all is that if the Coronavirus pandemic did not exist at this time and there were no quarantines, we would also be unemployed. With this lack of water, we could not work either“He explained to Infobae Ignacio Acha, general manager of Iguazú Jungle, the main company that makes excursions on the Iguazú River.

“By force, we had to prepare beforehand for scenarios of this magnitude,” added the businessman, pointing out a relative advantage over other items. In 2006, when there was another strong downspout of the river, we were between two and three months without being able to provide our service. And the wages had to continue to be paid. The same happens to us when a cougar escapes from the wild and invades the human transit points. There we also have to cut the service, “said Acha.

“So, we have had a reserve fund for a long time to be able to continue paying salaries to the 120 employees we have. We can shoot for months, but even so in a moment we are going to need our activity to be resumed, ”said the Buenosairean businessman, settled for 25 years in Puerto Iguazú.

“We really don’t know what we’re dealing with. In the face of this pandemic, we do not have a clear notion of how it will affect humans. Some say this is going to take a long time, and Others assure us that tourism is going to resume quickly because people are going to want to enjoy every second outdoors, they will change their conception of life.“He added.

Drought, quarantine and fauna

The drought and the absolute absence of visitors also affected the fauna of Puerto Iguazú.

“Every day, an average of 4,500 people visit the falls. This is the main source of food for the caí monkeys and coatis. They eat what tourists give them. Now these animals went deep into the jungle in search of a new diet. In the last days we never saw them again, ”said Acosta.

“There is a species called waterfall swift bird, which is adapted to a constant life in the spray generated by the waterfalls. This bird nests on the rock behind the jumps and uses the stream of the waterfall as a cover to avoid the threat of predators. Now he has to find a new place, “he explained.

Acosta also highlighted the appearance of reckless animals in almost urban areas. In the last week a Yaguareté was seen at 10 in the morning in the vicinity of the Garganta station, a place that is usually very busy. The presence of the animal was captured by trap cameras.

Currently, the Iguazú National Park maintains in its job functions the 15 security guards, out of a total of 85 employees.

The guards try to protect wild species from hunting and human predation. “There are many hunters who are taking advantage of the quarantine. Some go hunting for subsistence and others for business. Therefore, our obligation is to take care of this ecosystem, ”said Sergio Acosta.

“In the last few days we found many more ‘salt shakers’ than we usually saw. The Iguazú soil is very poor in mineral salts and, therefore, all fauna have a physiological need for salt. What hunters do is hang a bag of salt in the sun. Due to the heat, the salt begins to melt and drips onto the ground and thus a sludge is formed that is a delicacy ’for the animals,” he described. The hunters then wait two or three meters from these salt shakers. “You have to keep in mind that a jaguar skin can be worth a few good dollars.”

At the moment, Puerto Iguazú does not have a clear horizon on when it will return to normal. In principle, while they see how to get ahead with their economies, the inhabitants of the most important tourist destination in Argentina hope at least to return to enjoy the unique beauty of the Iguazú Falls in all its splendor.