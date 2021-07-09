Water Resistance Tester: app verifies if the mobile works after falling water

The new application available for Android analyzes if the protection of the device is still intact

The water resistance certification of a phone It is an aspect that can be compromised by the passage of time and wear, but a new Android app available on Google Play, Water Resistance Tester, analyzes the device to see if the protection is still intact.

The Android mobile app, created by independent developer Ray W, uses the barometer, a sensor available on various phone models, to detect if device isolation is still working.

Water Resistance Tester, as explained on the application page, can be used to determine if the device is still sealed through two of the most demanding dust and water resistance certifications, IP67 and IP68.

Nevertheless, even if the phone is factory certified, the insulation can be affected by drops and the natural degradation of a device with age, which can be compromised if exposed to water.

This degradation can be noticed through mobiles with a barometer, a sensor to measure pressure. The app cannot be used or installed on devices that do not contain this internal component.