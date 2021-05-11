Water ban in Key Biscayne area – Telemundo Miami (51)

Emergency repairs are underway Tuesday morning after a five-foot sewage main was struck near downtown Miami, causing sewage to spill into Biscayne Bay.

Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department officials say a drilling contractor near Northeast 4th Street and 1st Avenue struck a main pipe, causing some sewage to fall into the bay before crews could avoid it.

The site was secured and flows were diverted during repairs, according to county officials.

As a result of the spill, no swimming signs were posted to warn people to avoid this and other aquatic recreational activities such as fishing and boating in the following areas:

To the north of the Julia Tuttle Viaduct East coast of the freeway Virginia Key Beach / Dog Beach to the south West coast of the main island

The Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County and the Department of Economic and Regulatory Resources test the water and keep the ban in effect until the tests show no contamination levels for two consecutive days after the tests are completed repairs.