         Watchsmith, the app to customize the dials and get the most out of our Apple Watch

Apple Watch is already part of the lives of many of us. A device adjusted to the wrist with which to receive notifications, calls and keep track of the physical activity we carry out. Apple’s smart watch improves with each new version of watchOS, its operating system. However, has a pending subject: personalization.

While owners of an Apple Watch can choose the straps to use and create dials using images stored on our iPhone (or select one from the catalog that the company makes available to users), you miss being able to make spheres and complications more customizable. In fact, one of the community’s greatest wishes is a store where developers can post their own.

Developer David Smith has created an application called Watchsmith with which to make the most of our Apple Watch and customize it to suit the owner with a variety of options never seen before.

Dozens of complications within our reach

Launched a few hours ago, Watchsmith standard incorporates around 50 unique complications, which are fully customizable, being able to change the font, color, type of hand and location. However, he plans to add many more in the future, as his intention is to provide a complication for each use.

Another of Watchsmith’s important points is that complications are not static. Can be configured to be changed in the sphere of Apple Watch thanks to time-based activators. In the future, it will add new trigger options based on other factors. For example, we can display information about the weather in the early morning, then activate the calendar and, in the afternoon, data on physical activity.

Smith is aware that the Apple Watch is not a mechanical watch that can hardly vary its operation, and emphasizes that, sometimes, complications are hidden by the hands of the watch, preventing its reading at times. He has also dedicated part of the development to solving it. Currently, Watchsmith includes customizable complications of this type:

A standard training app with dynamic metric information

An interval training mode such as Tabata, EMOM and HIIT

A heart rate range training zone

A training history with heart rate charts and more

A weather app with graphical information for hours and daily conditions

An activity zone that shows progress until rings are closed

A heart rate app that shows your pulse throughout the day

A mindfulness breathing app

A calendar showing the events of the coming week

A time zone converter

An astronomy app that shows the current position of the Sun, Moon and stars

A 360-degree version of the classic Pong game

The entire app has been developed using SwiftUI, which has allowed the developer to create a more dynamic experience. Although most features are free, there are some additional settings and styles that require a subscription to work. Watchsmith is now available for download from the App Store.

