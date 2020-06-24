Among the many surprises that we have found when testing more thoroughly the different operating systems that Apple has released in beta there is one that, in addition, we gives some clue about new devices. We refer to Apple Watch, where watchOS 7 abandons support for Force Touch.

Towards a thinner Apple Watch?

The “strong touch”, which in English is called Force Touch, is a type of interaction with the Apple Watch that allowed us to access more options, menus, etc.. Now with watchOS 7, Apple completely abandons this gesture and adapts the interfaces to show the necessary options without having to press the screen. Apple puts it this way to developers:

Strong pressure and long pressure. In versions of watchOS prior to watchOS 7, people could press firmly on the screen to do things like change the watch face or reveal a hidden menu called the Force Touch menu. In watchOS 7 and later, system apps make previously hidden menu items accessible on a related screen or setup screen. If you previously supported a long-press gesture to open a hidden menu, consider relocating menu items elsewhere.

This change is highly reminiscent of the situation we saw when newer iPhone models also abandoned pressure sensitivity on their screens. From this change, we can also deduce that the next Apple Watch Series 6 also abandons this sensitivity. If we venture a little further, we could say that, thanks to that, we could see a slightly flatter and thinner watch.

For now, to learn more about Apple’s plans with the future Apple Watch we will have to wait until September. However, we will be attentive to the clues that we can find in this and the following betas.

Share

WatchOS 7 stops supporting gestures with Force Touch