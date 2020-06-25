With an edition that has reinvented its usual format, from face-to-face to online video conferencing, the WWDC20 held yesterday has brought us a huge amount of news for all Apple devices, be it iOS 14 if you use iPhone, the new macOS Big Sur if you use a MacBook or iMac, or the historical novelty of the new Apple processors that will replace Intel technology. But what about the Apple Watch? Well this is what you can do with your Apple watch with watchOS 7.

Sharing Spheres

A cornerstone of the watch, watchOS 7 offers new ways to discover and share unique combinations to configure the dial according to the activities and lifestyle of each user, from parents with newborn babies to surfers, tennis players or photographers.

The best thing is that any customization option, with its corresponding complications, can be shared by Messages or Mail, discover in the App Store or even thanks to links on websites and social networks, so if you have a friend with an Apple watch and you like its dial, you can pass it on and vice versa. Thus, we have options such as:

– The Chronograph Pro dial, with a tachymeter to calculate the speed according to the distance traveled in a certain time

– The Photos sphere, which allows adding color filters

– The XL dial, which has the option of adding a very complete function.

– The Glow Baby dial, which can display multiple notifications in a single sphere with data on bottles, lactation, statistics on intakes and hours of sleep of newborns,

– The Dawn Patrol sphere, Ideal for surfers and with information about tides, wind speed and water temperature in your favorite places.

Sleep Analysis

With Apple Watch turned into a life-saving health tool, watchOS 7 brings the sleep analysis feature to Apple’s wearable to offer users a comprehensive view of sleep with tools that help them sleep better, go to bed within an hour established, create a routine to go to bed and achieve your sleep goals.

The Apple Watch uses the micro-movements of the watch’s accelerometer, which varies depending on breathing during sleep, to detect that the user is asleep and record the hours they rest each night. In the morning you can access the data from the previous night, with information about the time you have spent awake and asleep. You will also be able to see an outline with the trends of the whole week.

The function Wind Down allows you to use Apple Watch and iPhone to create a personalized routine before going to bed, with options such as setting an environment in the Home app, listening to relaxing sounds or using a meditation app. And by activating Sleep Mode, the watch activates Do Not Disturb and automatically darkens the screen at night.

Haptic Alarm

To make it more pleasant to wake up, the Apple Watch can use a silent haptic alarm -through touch- or soft sounds, and the display shows the current battery level. Based on personal charging habits, if it detects a battery level that is too low an hour before the user goes to bed, the Apple Watch will remind them to charge the watch before going to bed. Sleep data is encrypted on both the device and iCloud with iCloud sync, and the user is always in control of their information.

Handwashing

In the time of sanitary crisis that we live in, washing your hands thoroughly for at least 20 seconds can prevent the spread of disease. Apple Watch will use motion sensors, a microphone, and machine learning to detect movements and sounds related to handwashing. As soon as it perceives that the user is washing their hands, it will activate a 20-second timer and warn them if they finish prematurely.

Apple Watch can also remind you to wash your hands when you get home. The iPhone Health app will show how often and how often you wash them, along with information about the importance of handwashing in relation to personal health. Sounds used to detect handwashing are not automatically recorded or stored in the Health app or Apple Watch.

Trainings and Fitness

The Training app is one of the most popular on Apple Watch, and watchOS 7 will allow you to record up to 4 new types of training thanks to powerful custom heart rate and movement algorithms:

– Core Training

– Dance

– Functional Strength Training

– Cooldown

To correctly record calorie consumption, the wearable will make use of “an advanced data fusion, with information from the heart rate sensor and the accelerometer and the gyroscope”, which allows measuring the movements of the arm relative to the body characteristic of the dance. This type of training “has been validated and tested with the four most popular dance styles for exercise: Bollywood, cardio dance, hip-hop and Latino ”.

The Activity app has been redesigned for the iPhone and renamed Fitness, with a simplified view of daily data in a tab of:

– Exercise

– Training

– Awards

– Activity Trends in a tab

And in another tab the data of Share Activity and Activity Competitions.

Hearing function

watchOS 6 introduced the Noise app, which measures ambient sound levels in the environment using the microphone and the duration of exposure, and watchOS 7 goes one step further to take care of hearing health with notifications about the volume of the headphones. Thus, customers can see the volume of what they listen to with headphones on the iPhone, iPod touch or Apple Watch, and know if the volume could affect your hearing in the long term.

Apple Watch informs the user that the weekly limit of listening with headphones calculated according to the recommendations of the World Health Organization has been reached, which determines that a person can hear un 80 decibel volume for about 40 hours per week without affecting your hearing. Users can also see how long they have been exposed to high decibel levels each week from the Health app on the iPhone and control the maximum volume of the headphones.

Mind you: the audio from the headphone audio notification feature is not recorded or stored in the Health app or Apple Watch.

Directions for Cyclists

To enjoy even more of a bike ride, the directions for cyclists can be seen directly on the wrist. The directions appear large to make them very easy to read and Maps can indicate when it is advisable to get off the bike or when it is better to go up the stairs to save time. The user can use options such as avoiding significant slopes and choosing the fastest or most direct route.

Your Siri translator

Watch users can now use Siri to translate multiple languages ​​from the wrist. The dictation feature works on the device thanks to the Apple Neural Engine to offer faster and more accurate results when dictating messages, among other things, and the Apple Watch supports Message Alerting with Siri. The app Shortcuts also comes to Apple Watch and users can access it as a complication.

Mobility measurements

The new ones Mobility Metrics of the Health app now include:

– Low intensity cardio

– Walking speed

– Speed ​​down stairs

– Speed ​​when climbing stairs

– Walking distance in 6 minutes

– Double support tempo

– Length of the steps

– Asymmetry

These dates they serve healthcare personnel to measure the patient’s ability to move according to their age. Until now it was only possible to measure them in a laboratory, but now they can also be measured through Apple Watch and iPhone. Developers like Zimmer Biomet, a muscle and bone health company, can use this type of data to treat their patients and in management tools like mymobility.

When will watchOS 7 come out

The watchOS 7 developer beta is now available to members of the Apple Developer Program at developer.apple.com. And for the first time, a public beta for watchOS users will be released next month at beta.apple.com. watchOS 7 will be available this fall as a free update for Apple Watch:

– Series 3

– Series 4

– Series 5

Linked with an iPhone 6s or later with iOS 14 or later.