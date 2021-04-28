Watching Francisco Lindor’s unassisted double-play is a thing of beauty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 27: Francisco Lindor # 12 of the New York Mets celebrates after doubling off Hunter Renfroe # 10 of the Boston Red Sox at second base on a line drive off the bat of Marwin Gonzalez # 12 in the seventh inning at Citi Field on April 27, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe / Getty Images)

George Kittle pounds the table for Jimmy Garoppolo remaining as 49ers quarterback by Patrick Schmidt

Francisco Lindor recorded one heck of a double play against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night and his celebration was equally as impressive.

Whenever New York Mets star shortstop Francisco Lindor is out on the field, you can tell he’s really having the time of his life. Lindor is known for making sensational plays and it’s not possible for him to have more fun in doing so.

Take Tuesday night against the Boston Red Sox for example. Lindor made a nice grab and then dove full extension to second base to complete a double play.

As you might have been able to guess, the Puerto Rican standout then celebrated the only way he knows how: with passion.

Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor dazzled on the field on Tuesday against Boston

In early April, the Mets gave Lindor a new contract worth $ 341 million over 10 years. He’s paid like one of the top players in the game for a good reason. Defensively, Lindor is among the best infielders in MLB. Offensively, he’s also got plenty of pop in his bat and has outstanding power.

Unfortunately for Lindor, he’s yet to really take off at the plate just yet. As things stand, Lindor is hitting a lowly .212, with only one homer and three RBI in 2021. However, the calendar doesn’t even read May yet, which means he’s got more than enough time to turn things around.

Meanwhile, for the Mets, the NL East club is 9-9 and holds a 0.5 game lead over the Phillies and Braves at the top of the division. As soon as the club traded for Lindor, fans dreamed of him helping them go on a deep postseason run. If he keeps making plays like the one he did on Tuesday, that excitement from everyone in Queens is only going to grow.