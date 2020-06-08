Medicine is increasingly considering the use of connected accessories for diagnostics

Watches, rings, and other smart objects could be great allies in the fight against the coronavirus by having a record of COVID-19 symptoms, even before It develops symptoms in the human body, and that is what technology developers work on.

Scientists at the Rockefeller Institute for Neuroscience at the University of West Virginia said they had created a digital platform capable of detecting COVID-19 thanks to the connected Oura ring and an artificial intelligence system.

Its application predicts the appearance of symptoms such as fever, cough, respiratory difficulties up to 3 days before and with a 90% accuracy, they assure.

The Scripps Research Institute, meanwhile, mobilized more than 30,000 people to study how accessories could identify asymptomatic or “presymptomatic” carriers of the illness.

The devices “They have the potential to identify contagious people” Despite the absence of symptoms, says epidemiologist Jennifer Radin, director of the research.

This institute has already demonstrated its potential to predict the flu, according to a study published in January in The Lancet.

Apple has launched studies to assess the ability of the Apple Watch to detect heart problems.

Medicine is increasingly considering the use of connected accessories for diagnostics, as they can control body temperature, heart and respiratory rates, sleep, physical activity and other indicators.

