watch what that boat does

The first big gaffe of the Tokyo Olympics has come this Sunday, right at the start of the men’s triathlon event.

After the athletes were positioned at their starting points, the horn sounded and they rushed into the water. The problem? That there remained a boat that prevented almost half of the participants from jumping into the water.

In the images you can see how the boat reacts quickly, but it is already too late and at some point there is even fear in case one of the athletes is carried away.

In view of what happened, a horn sounded again for the athletes to stop. But, as it was not enough, several jet skis had to be sent to stop them, to get out of the water and start the test again.

About 10 minutes later, the race started again, this time without incident, with Norwegian Kristian Blummenfelt taking the gold.

