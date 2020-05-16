TODAY, UFC Fight Night LIVE [VÍA ESPN 2 EN DIRECTO] Overeem vs Harris ONLINE VIA FOX Action – Follow the third UFC event at the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. Following UFC 249 and UFC Fight Night on Wednesday, Dana White will wrap up a week of madness with the evening led by Alistair Overeem and Walt Harris. The LIVE and LIVE BROADCAST of the UFC TODAY via FOX Action and ESPN 2. Depor.com offers you LIVE and ONLINE the fights, results and incidents of the evening.

The third event after the coronavirus stoppage will start at 5:00 in the afternoon (Peruvian time) with the preliminary fights and will reach its most anticipated moment from 8:00 at night, with the development of the card duels. stellar.

The emotions of the UFC Florida will be broadcast by ESPN and Fox Sports in almost all of Latin America, while DAZN will carry the actions in Spain and ESPN + (PPV) in the United States.

Harris, who is undefeated in his last four fights after beating Oleynik, Sergey Spivak and Daniel Spitz, seeks not to disappoint his late daughter, Aniah Blanchard, who was found dead with a gunshot wound at age 19.

“There is a different level of motivation for me right now. I am on a different plane. I look at it like I’ve seen the worst a human can see, so there’s nothing a man in a cage can do to me. I’ve never been afraid of anybody, so you add that in addition to fuel, you know, I’m fighting for my daughter, I’m fighting against myself in some way, and it’s a dangerous mix for an opponent, “The Vult noted in Dialogue with ESPN on the eve explaining his return to activity.

“I just can’t disappoint her. I felt that if I gave up on her now, I could never live with myself. I know I would be very upset if I stopped fighting, “she said.

The seasoned Overeem, on the other hand, doesn’t have a personal tragedy to pull through, but he does need to bounce back after falling defeated to Jairzinho Rozenstruik. The fight was due to take place on April 11 in Portland, Oregon, but was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

UFC Fight Night 172 | Schedules (Preliminary – Stellar):

Peru, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico: 5:00 p.m. / 8:00 p.m.

Chile, Venezuela, Paraguay, Bolivia: 6:00 p.m. / 9:00 p.m.

Argentina, Brazil: 7:00 p.m. / 10:00 p.m.

United States: 6:00 p.m. / 9:00 p.m. (EDT) / 3:00 p.m. / 6:00 p.m. (PDT)

Spain: 00:00 / 03:00 hours

UFC Florida Card:

Stellar:

Alistair Overeem vs Walt Harris

Claudia Gadelha vs Angela Hill

Dan Ige vs Edson Barboza

Eryk Anders vs Krzysztof Jotko

Song Yadong vs Marlon Vera

Preliminaries:

Matt Brown vs Miguel Baeza

Anthony Hernández vs Kevin Holland

Mike Davis vs Giga Chikadze

Cortney Casey vs Mara Moreno Borella

Darren Elkins vs Nate Landwehr

Rodrigo Nascimetno Ferreira vs Don’Tale Mayes

