TODAY, UFC 249 WATCH LIVE via FOX Action and ESPN: Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje LIVE will meet ONLINE this Saturday for the interim lightweight title at the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. This event will mark the UFC’s return after almost two months of stopping due to the coronavirus pandemic. UFC 249 will be held behind closed doors and with protocol measures against COVID-19. The fights will start at 5:00 pm with the first preliminaries and the stellar ones will be at 9:00 pm (Peruvian time). Depor.com offers you the details, results and more of the MMA event.

The company chaired by Dana White had to reschedule the current edition of the show due to the spread of the coronavirus. In fact, the pandemic has caused the paralysis of various sporting events throughout the planet.

UFC He made every effort to get a new headquarters and despite the difficulties he managed to get it. Then, the company was forced to appoint new protagonists to develop the main fight of the evening.

Finally, the team led by Dana White presented a health and safety protocol to guarantee that during the exhibition – which will be without an audience and only with essential personnel – no participant will carry the mortal. coronavirus.

On the other hand and focusing on the UFC 249Khabib Nurmagomedov announced that he would not participate in the fight against Tony Ferguson in the initially agreed star. However, Justin Gaethje was named the lightweight interim title contender.

“This is going to give people a feeling that normalcy has returned. I am proud to be a part of this. You know, we have an opportunity to inspire people who need it now. You need something to not get depressed, to get excited, because you cannot control what is happening now, “said Gaethje in the previous one.

It is worth mentioning that the contest between Henry Cejudo, bantamweight world champion, and Dominick Cruz will be the other fight that will have a titular dispute on the main card of the UFC 249.

However, the event will start at 5:00 p.m. (Peruvian time) with three attractive fights in the first preliminaries. He will immediately follow four disputes in the preliminaries until he reaches the main lineup in Florida.

UFC 249: the complete card of the event

STELLAR

-Tony Ferguson vs Justin Gaethje – Interim lightweight title

-Henry Cejudo vs Dominick Cruz – Bantamweight World Title

-Francis Ngannou vs Jairzinho Rozenstruik

-Jeremy Stephens vs Calvin Kattar

-Greg Hardy vs Yorgan De Castro

PRELIMINARY

-Donald Cerrone vs Anthony Pettis

-Aleksei Oleinik vs Fabricio Werdum

-Carla Esparza vs Michelle Waterson

-Uriah Hall vs Jacare Souza (the fight was canceled after the positive for Souza’s coronavirus)

FIRST PRELIMINARY

-Vicente Luque vs Niko Price

-Bryce Mitchell vs Charles Rosa

-Ryan Spann vs Sam Alvey

UFC 249: channels to follow the event

Stellar: PPV (United States through ESPN +), DAZN in Spain, Fighting Sports Network (Mexico) and Fox Action Premium and ESPN (Latin America, except Mexico).

Preliminary: ESPN (United States), Fighting Sports Network (Mexico), Fox Sports and ESPN (Latin America, except Mexico) and UFC Fight Pass (Latin America and Spain).

First preliminaries: UFC Fight Pass (worldwide).

UFC 249: event hours

Peru – 5:00 p.m. / 7:00 p.m. / 9:00 pm.

Mexico – 5:00 p.m. / 7:00 p.m. / 9:00 pm.

Colombia – 5:00 p.m. / 7:00 p.m. / 9:00 pm.

Chile – 6:00 p.m. / 8:00 pm. / 10:00 pm.

United States – 6:00 p.m. / 8:00 pm. / 10:00 pm.

Argentina – 7:00 p.m. / 9:00 pm. / 11:00 p.m.

Uruguay – 7:00 p.m. / 9:00 pm. / 11:00 p.m.

Spain – 0:00 hrs. / 2:00 a.m. / 4:00 a.m. (May 10)

*** The schedules are ordered according to the beginning of the first preliminaries, preliminaries and stellar

IT MAY INTEREST YOU

.