Watch Travis Barker’s Daughter Call Kourtney Kardashian Her Stepmom

Hello, good morning, Travis Barker’s daughter Alabama just casually referred to Kourtney Kardashian as her stepmom in an Instagram Live. Per People, Alabama was playing “Never Have I Ever,” and when asked if she’d ever met a Kardashian, she replied “that’s my stepmom.” Cuuuuuute. And yes, fear not, the moment was captured by everyone’s favorite Kourt and Trav fan account @kravisdaily:

Obviously, if you’re someone who is currently deep in a “Are Kravis Secretly Married” conspiracy spiral, this is !!!! news. But it’s definitely possible that Alabama is just casually referring to Kourtney as her stepmom in the video because she and Travis are so close. In other words, it doesn’t mean that whole “they got married in Vegas” theory is true.

Either way, Kourtney and Alabama are clearly super close, and have been spending a ton of time together on family vacations. Meanwhile, Travis and Kourtney are discussing making it official in the future. A source recently told E! News “They are head over heels and never experienced love like this” and that “Kourtney and Travis have talked about marriage. It was an instant connection and bond ever since they became romantically involved. They are in it for the long haul. Everyone in the family adores Travis and their families mesh seamlessly. Kourtney is so close with Travis’s kids now and vice versa. They have become a family unit together and it’s special. “

