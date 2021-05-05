Watch Thomas Rhett List the Hilarious Ways He’s A Stereotypical Dad

Thomas rhett may have more than one dad joke in his back pocket nowadays.

During the May 5 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the country superstar chatted all about the humorous ways fatherhood transformed him into the person he is today.

“Yeah I mean, I’m wearing a polo at 4:30 on a Tuesday afternoon,” Thomas cracked.

The “Life Changes” singer even pulled out the cutest pink unicorn that seemed to be incredibly close — maybe even on standby.

“I mean my bus is filled with nothing but kid toys,” he continued. “My shorts are getting shorter, I’m taking a camera everywhere I go — a big camera — tryna just capture all these moments and really just embrace the dad life.”

The 31-year-old shares three daughters with wife Lauren akins: Willa gray, 5 (who the couple adopted in 2017), Ada James, 3, and 14-month-old Lennon Love.

The three tiny toddlers also lead double lives as — believe or not — young music execs for their dad.