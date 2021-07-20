Watch this exclusive clip of ‘Where two fit’

Don’t miss this exclusive clip of Paco Caballero’s new comedy The film will hit theaters on July 30



Paco Caballero (‘Perdiendo el Este’) directs a cast of the most choral in the new Spanish comedy that will not leave anyone indifferent. A film made up of cross stories about the world of relationships and how difficult it can be to separate sex from love. The great cast will enter the peculiar world of the exchange of couples in a refreshing story … with a happy ending.

Ernesto Alterio, Raúl Arévalo, Luis Callejo, Anna Castillo, Pilar Castro, Álvaro Cervantes, Carlos Cuevas, Verónica Echegui, Miki Esparbé, Ricardo Gómez, María León, Melina Matthews, Ana Milan, María Morales, Jorge Suquet and Aixa Villagrán bring to life the group of swingers whose stories intertwine in search of new experiences in the special Club Paradiso. Adrià Collado, Melanie Olivares, Ángela Cervantes Y Raul Prieto complete the cast.

Written by the director himself together with the team of scriptwriters trained at ESCAC with whom he worked on the series ‘Cites’, and who are behind the romantic comedies ‘Barcelona nit d’hivern’ and ‘Barcelona nit d’estiu’, Eric Navarro (‘Until the wedding do us part’, ‘Mom or Dad’), Eduard Solá (‘The grandson’) and Daniel González (‘I know who you are’, ‘El Pregón’), this new story it is a lighthearted and provocative comedy about a series of couples who dare to go to a sex exchange club; a space where prejudices and pre-established norms are left at the door and where anything can happen.

A couple trapped in the routine, a young man disappointed in his latest love affair, a desperate girlfriend, two cousins ​​separated since their last summer in the town, a group of friends wanting to experiment … For one night, they will all experience crazy situations in those who would never have thought to meet, to finish, the next morning, in the best possible way: very close together and very mixed up.

Produced by Filmax, the film will hit theaters throughout Spain next July 30.

