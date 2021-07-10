Watch This Beauty Editor Gain Kitchen Confidence — With a Little Help from Her Dad

Scrub Dots Advanced Non-Scratch Scrubbers

Scotch-Brite®

Do you use takeout apps so often that you’re starting to know your local delivery people by name? You’re definitely not alone. And while not all of us are destined to be pro chefs, it’s empowering to at least know some kitchen basics so you can whip yourself up a home-cooked meal when the craving strikes (or if your budget is stretched a ~ little ~ thin from all those pizzas).

Watch the video above as Jesa, a beauty editor and self-proclaimed kitchen newbie, learns how to make chicken adobo with a little (okay, more than a little) help from her dad, Erlan. His lesson is packed with practical tips that can be applied to all kinds of kitchen situations — and in turn, Jesa shares a kitchen discovery of her own — her favorite new sponge from Scotch-Brite®.

Erlan (and Jesa’s!) Beginner Tips for Kitchen Success

Don’t Be Afraid to Ask for Help

If you’re lucky enough to have a serious cook in the family, don’t hesitate to call on them for their own tips!

Clean As You Go

Wiping up countertops with the Scotch-Brite® Scrub Dots Advanced Non-Scratch Scrubbers and putting dishes in the sink will help you avoid a mega mess when your dinner is done.

Make The Most of Your Marinade

Gently making holes with a fork or small knife in your chicken or other main event will help your marinade go deeper into anything you’re cooking, whether it’s chicken, tofu, or even vegetables like zucchini.

Go Low and Slow

There’s no need to use high heat if you’re not comfortable with it yet — in fact, keeping your flame low when you’re cooking anything saucy will keep concentrated ingredients like soy sauce from burning.

Make Perfect Rice Every Time

Erlan’s brilliant tip for keeping rice from getting soggy or sticky? Stick your index finger in the pot and fill with rice up to the first joint of your finger, then add water until the level reaches your knuckle. Perfect ratios, every time. If you haven’t heard this one yet, it’s gold

Use Non-Scratch Scrubbers for Pans

As Jesa learned, even the most careful cook can end up with residue-covered pots and pans. Luckily the Scotch-Brite® Scrub Dots Advanced Non-Scratch Scrubbers not only wipe up serious messes without scratching your delicate pans — they also rinse clean so you’re ready to wash another day.

Make Too Much, On Purpose

If you’re new to cooking, chances are you’re not doing it every day. And that’s ok! As Erlan points out, you can use that to your advantage. Make enough for leftovers — there’s lots of dishes, like this chicken adobo and all kinds of soups and braises, that taste even better the next day.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io