The official Le Mans race will not take place in June as scheduled due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Given this, the competition was scheduled for September 19-20, but the organizers have created an alternative event that will take place during June.

This is the 24 hours of Virtual Le Mans, in which several professional drivers and different sports stars will be able to compete in a special race that will have the same official rules.

In it, the contestants will have to resist 24 hours competing through the PC game rFactor 2, where in total there will be 50 cars, made up of teams of four pilots.

Watch the virtual race that will replace Le Mans in June

On the other hand, the organizers hope to include the so-called multi-class races, in which other cars such as the Grand Touring Endurance (GTE) and the Le Mans Prototypes (LMP2) can be occupied, which are as their name says, special prototypes of cars .

Regarding the participants, the organizers demand that on average up to 2 professional real-life drivers participate. The other pair of participants will be made up of simulation runners, applied by the creators themselves.

The rFactor game is a Le Mans simulator that shows on its track all the details that we can appreciate in the real race, which is located at the Circuit de la Sarthe, Le Mans, France.

However, the organizers do not use this simulator for Esports competition, since 2017 occupies the version of Forza Motosports 7 for the realization of championships.

The factors on which the participants will be evaluated are similar to those of real life, where endurance and perseverance are vital elements for success in the race result.

Each player must compete for at least 4 hours as a minimum requirement, where, like the official competition, the race will be supported by a broadcast that will have real-time commentators and also reporters.

If you do not want to miss this race, June 13, 2020 is the date selected for the event, from 09:00 a.m. EST.

The post Watch the virtual race that will replace Le Mans in June appeared first on Digital Trends Spanish.