The Colombian urban interpreter Maluma He just released the video for his song ‘Que chimba’ with a special premiere including a chat with the artist on his YouTube page, as well as on his Instagram Live.

The single is an electronic Colombian guaracha, produced by Victor Cardenas, which inspires dancing and, in fact, appears on the dance floors of Colombia.

A few months ago the song was leaked through DJs, in the discotheques of the artist’s country, and immediately became a hit with young people, which made Maluma decide to release the song responding to popular demand.

The organic video directed and produced by Maluma with his creative director and photographer Tes (Cesar Pimienta), was recorded with a mobile phone camera in February and the first days of March in Europe in the cities of Prague and Munich, in between of his tour of the region. In those days his idea was to bring the music of the youth of Medellín to the European streets and it is what is now reflected in what became the official video.

Here we leave it for you to enjoy

.