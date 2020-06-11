We are within a week of the launch of The Las of Us Part II (19th of June). Yes, the years of waiting were endless, but fortunately the time to enjoy it is just around the corner. Without a doubt, it’s about one of the video games that have caused more expectation in recent times. While Sony is moving its advertising machinery to promote it worldwide, fans of the franchise were not far behind.

And it is that the YouTube channel Pavesome Films, which constantly recreates movie and video game trailers with LEGO, was dedicated to replicate a preview of The Las of Us Part II with the famous toy pieces. To be specific, we talked about the preview of the story, which Sony and Naughty Dog shared in early May. If you are a fan of the game – or of LEGO – it is a video that you cannot miss.

Pavel Prokhorov is the creator behind such a peculiar video. On his Instagram account you can appreciate all his work with LEGO, they are quite striking. The content of The Last of Us Part II is of high quality, not only when recreating the devastated landscapes of Seattle, but also in how it animates the different action scenes. The snappers, for example, sport flawless animation when they are about to attack the protagonists.

In The Last of Us Part II We will take control of Ellie, who this time will be the main protagonist of the adventure. However, Joel will be back in certain excerpts from the campaign. “Five years after their perilous travels through a post-pandemic United States, Ellie and Joel have settled in Jackson, Wyoming. Following violent events that cut short that peace, Ellie embarks on a relentless journey to do justice and get to turn the page, “says Naughty Dog.

The Last of Us Part II, along with Ghost of Tsushima, will be the games in charge of closing the curtain on PS4 exclusives. Recall that during the last quarter of 20202 the Playstation 5, whose first presentation is scheduled for the Thursday, June 11 at 8:00 p.m. in Spain and 3:00 p.m. in Mexico. Of course, it is expected that the announcements are related to the first games of the console, not with the design or price of it. Will we see any surprises? Tomorrow we will know.