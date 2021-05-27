Watch the trailer for ‘Jungle Cruise’, the new Disney adventure film

Jungle Cruise is one of the most anticipated Disney movies. Represents the union between classic adventure cinema with the new line of the study focused on the public of all ages. After the confirmation of its cast, with Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt at the helm, we now finally have the trailer and the official poster of the film.

Has been The Walt Disney Studios account itself, which has released the first promotional poster for the film. The art of it, in which many will see reflected some of the classic tints of adventure films such as Indiana Jones, is full of details.

Jungle cruise proposes us a trip at the beginning of the 20th century. In the new Disney adventure film, Frank (Dwayne Johnson) is the charismatic captain of a peculiar boat that travels through the Amazon rainforest.

First trailer for ‘Jungle Cruise’

In that hostile territory, in addition to the dangers of the Amazon River he has prepared for them, Frank will take the scientist Lily Houghton (Emily Blunt) and her brother McGregor Houghton (Jack Whitehall) on a very special and dangerous mission.

These adventurers They will have to find a mystical tree with healing powers. A goal that will not be easy to achieve. In their adventure they will meet all kinds of difficulties, and a rival German team. A comedy with classic tints of action and adventure that, by the way, is based on the Jungle Cruise attraction of the Disney amusement parks.

If nothing changes, Jungle Cruise It will be released in theaters on July 30, and it will also do so through Disney + Premier Access.

Jungle cruise is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra with a script by Michael Green, Glenn Ficarra, John Requa. In the cast, some of the biggest names in international cinema and Spanish dubbing, including Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Edgar Ramirez, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons, Paul Giamatti, Veronica Falcón, Dani Rovira, Quim Gutierrez, Dan Dargan Carter, Andy Nyman, Raphael Alejandro, Simone Lockhart, Pedro Lopez, Sulem Calderon, Sebastian Blunt, Mark Ashworth, Allan Poppleton, Caroline Paige and James Quattrochi

