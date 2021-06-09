Watch the trailer for ‘In the Heights’, the new film by Lin-Manuel Miranda



Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Photo: Matthew Eisman / .

Warner Bros. Pictures released the trailer for the film ‘In the Heights‘, a film directed by Jon M. Chu and written by Quiara Alegría Hudes. Based on Hudes’ 2008 musical stage musical and Lin-Manuel Miranda, where the streets are made of music and small dreams become big.

The story follows a Latino community within New York’s Washington Heights neighborhood that, threatened by gentrification, will make them wonder if it’s time to drop everything.

Through songs and choreography, the piece manages to capture the essence of Latin culture and the perseverance of its people when going after their own dreams, a representation that for the whole team behind is worth celebrating.

It lights up in Washington Heights… The scent of a hot coffee hangs in the air just outside the 181st street subway stop, where a kaleidoscope of dreams joins this vibrant and tight-knit community. At the intersection of it all is the sympathetic and magnetic winery owner Usnavi, played by the actor Anthony Ramos, saving every penny from his daily routine while waiting, imagining and singing about a better life, reads the plot synopsis.

In addition to Ramos, ‘In the Heights’ has the participation of stars such as Corey hawkins, Leslie grace, Melissa barrera, Olga Merediz, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Gregory Diaz IV, Stephanie beatriz, Dascha polanco Y Jimmy Smits.

In the just over three minute sneak peek, Hugh Jackman, Ariana Grande, Oprah and Dwayne Johnson can be seen giving testimonials to praise the new film that will feature vibrant music and visuals.

“In the Heights” will be released in theaters in the United States on June 10 and will also be available on the streaming service HBO Max, for 31 days.