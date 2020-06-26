The Rivian R1T all-electric pickup easily rides on a rough road full of rocks and dirt.

In a new video, the manufacturer tests the off-road capabilities of its pickup. The truck not only passed flat surfaces, it also climbs a steep, rock-covered hill without difficulty.

We still do not know details of whether it implements a differential lock or if it is a combination of torque and traction control of the brake, but we were able to realize how well it performs in this type of terrain.

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect and delay many events, Carmaker Rivian has confirmed that the launch of its electric van R1T it will be delayed at least a little by the coronavirus.

So far we only know that the pickup will feature 700 horsepower (hp) and 826 pound-feet of torque, all provided by its four engines. According to Rivian, the R1T will be able to start from 0 to 60 mph in 3 seconds and will reach a top speed of 100 mph. With a recharge of its battery, the pickup will travel up to 400 miles

Here we leave the video of the R1T in difficult terrain.